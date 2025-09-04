Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8JN | ISIN: SE0016609911 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIUTECH GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIUTECH GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 08:54 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Niutech Secures £22 Million UK Order: Next-Generation Pyrolysis Line Drives Global Chemical Recycling of Waste Plastics

JINAN, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Niutech, a global leader in continuous pyrolysis technology, officially announced the successful signing of a product sales contract with a UK-based client. The contract covers a "60,000-tonne-per-year industrial continuous waste plastic pyrolysis production line," with a total value of approximately £22 million (equivalent to RMB 198 million).

Currently, the UK and Europe are rolling out intensive circular economy policies, which are forcing upgrades to waste plastic treatment technologies and creating an urgent demand for efficient resource recovery solutions. In April this year, the UK's Plastic Packaging Tax will increase again, imposing a levy of £223.69 per tonne on plastic packaging containing less than 30% recycled plastic. Driven by such policies, chemical recycling of waste plastics has gained significant market attention-and Niutech's high-end pyrolysis technology is a precise response to this trend. Pyrolysis technology converts waste plastics into high-value energy products, which can be further processed into chemical feedstocks for new plastics, enabling true chemical recycling and peer-grade utilization of waste plastics. However, the technology has extremely high requirements for processes and equipment. Leveraging over 30 years of technical expertise, Niutech independently developed a "large-scale intelligent industrial continuous waste plastic pyrolysis production line," successfully overcoming key industry challenges. This ensures efficient and stable operation under large processing volumes, boosting production efficiency by 30% while significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Research data shows that treating 100,000 tonnes of waste plastics via this technology cuts 290,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, offering a cutting-edge solution for global waste plastic resource utilization.

Niutech - Intelligent continuous waste plastic pyrolysis production line

Niutech's acquisition of this high-value UK order is no coincidence. According to a Niutech market executive, the client inspected and evaluated a waste plastic project invested by international chemical giant BASF (which uses Niutech's production line), as well as numerous projects in Europe and China. After comparing domestic and foreign industry peers and comprehensively assessing the advancement, maturity, and stability of technical equipment, the client ultimately selected Niutech.

A Niutech senior executive stated: "The signing of this UK order opens up a new growth point for the company in the high-end European market. Recognition of Niutech's technology by leading clients further validates our advantageous position in the pyrolysis equipment sector."

Niutech - English Official Website: www.niutechenergy.com/
Niutech - Production Line Introduction: https://www.niutechenergy.com/waste-plastic-pyrolysis-production-line.html
Niutech - Social Media: Youtube: www.youtube.com/@niutechpyrolysis

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764381/Niutech___Intelligent_continuous_waste_plastic_pyrolysis_production_line.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niutech-secures-22-million-uk-order-next-generation-pyrolysis-line-drives-global-chemical-recycling-of-waste-plastics-302546264.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.