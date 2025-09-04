Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EETN | ISIN: CA8849038085 | Ticker-Symbol: TOC
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 17:00
153,40 Euro
+0,79 % +1,20
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,85152,9509:22
151,95153,0509:22
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 09:00 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChainUp Named Double Finalist at Thomson Reuters' ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a global provider of digital asset solutions, has been named a finalist in two categories at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025. This recognition, presented by Thomson Reuters, underscores the company's role in a rapidly maturing industry where robust technology is a core requirement for regulatory compliance.

ChainUp's nominations are for Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Compliance Team of the Year and Transaction Monitoring Solution Provider of the Year. The nominations reflect the company's commitment to delivering critical infrastructure that addresses the most pressing compliance challenges facing the digital asset ecosystem.

"The digital asset space is at a pivotal inflection point, and being a finalist for a Thomson Reuters-backed award validates our strategic focus on institutional-grade security and compliance," said Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp. "Our solutions are engineered to empower businesses with the tools needed to navigate evolving mandates, from sanctions screening to combating financial crime, enabling them to operate with clarity and integrity. This recognition belongs to our team and their dedication to building the foundational technology that supports the industry's next phase of growth."

The ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards are judged by an independent panel of senior legal industry leaders. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 18, 2025, in Singapore.

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity as-a-service, custody services, MPC wallet-as-a-service, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chainup-named-double-finalist-at-thomson-reuters-alb-pan-asian-regulatory-awards-2025-302546269.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.