US residential solar averaged a record-low $29,000 before incentives in the first half of 2025, while loan rates rose to 7.5% as demand softened, says EnergySage.From pv magazine USA Median residential solar quoted prices fell to their lowest rate in the first half of 2025, tying the record low of $2.48/W that was set in the second half of 2024, said marketplace operator EnergySage. The median quoted price is the lowest since EnergySage began reporting in 2014. For a median residential system size of 11.7 kW, the quoted price represents $29,016 before incentives. Average system costs vary widely ...

