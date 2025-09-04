Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, is poised to reveal its latest innovations in smart home technology at IFA 2025, showcasing a range of new solutions designed to enhance security, comfort, and energy efficiency by leveraging ubiquitous sensors and AI.

"At Aqara, we see spatial intelligence as the next frontier in smart home technology, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this evolution," said Cathy You, Senior Vice President of Global Business and Strategy at Aqara. "Our demonstrations at IFA highlight how advanced sensing, AI-driven insights, and contextual automation work together to deliver smarter environments-whether in residential homes, office buildings, hotels, retail spaces, or public facilities-that not only respond to user commands but also anticipate and adapt to user needs."

The new Aqara products showcased include the Doorbell Camera G400 (Wired) forenhanced security, the energy-efficient Radiator Thermostat W600, the H2 series of wall outlets and smart plugs for the EU and UK markets, and the versatile Hub M200 for seamless interoperability. In addition, the company will present updates to its Aqara Home platform and HomeGuardian cloud services, offering a more intuitive experience. Aqara will demonstrate these innovations and other product prototypes at IFA 2025 (Booth #155, Hall 1.2, Messe Berlin)

Home Security

Aqara expands its security portfolio with the introduction of the Doorbell Camera G400 (Wired), which offers always-on surveillance at the front door. Designed for uninterrupted use, this doorbell is IP65-rated and can be powered via a PoE cable or a low voltage power supply (8-24V AC/DC). The G400 boasts a 2K sensor and head-to-toe coverage, ensuring no detail is missed. It supports cloud AI capabilities for face, package, vehicle, and animal detection, alongside on-device motion and person detection. Similar to other Aqara doorbells, the G400 integrates seamlessly with Apple Home (including HomeKit Secure Video), Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Home Assistant (via RTSP), and offers flexible cloud and local storage options.

Aqara will also present two home surveillance prototypes at IFA:

Camera G510 (Battery) Aqara's first battery-operated outdoor camera, featuring a built-in solar panel, 10,400 mAh battery, 2.5K resolution (2560×1440), color night vision, and on-device AI capabilities for person, vehicle, and package detection.

Home Station M410 A multi-functional IoT hub, designed as a central node for home security. As a hub for Aqara cameras, it enhances the cameras' range and battery life while offering high-capacity local storage-expandable with HDD, SSD, or microSD card-for 24/7 video recording. The M410 also doubles as a Matter hub, connecting Aqara and other third-party Matter devices.

Energy Efficiency

Aqara introduces the next-gen Radiator Thermostat W600, supporting both Thread and Zigbee connectivity. This thermostat allows users to optimize indoor climate with smart schedules, automations, or intuitive controls via mobile apps, virtual assistants, or a connected Climate Sensor W100. Compared to its predecessor, the W600 features an extended battery life of 2 years and broader compatibility with RA, RAV, RAVL, Caleffi, Giacomini, and M28×1.5 valves.

In addition, Aqara is expanding its H2 series of power management devices for the EU and UK markets, including the Wall Outlet H2 UK with the integrated fast charging USB-C port, the Power Plug H2 with EU and UK variants, and the IP44-rated Outdoor Plug H2 EU. A prototype of the Power Strip H2 EU will also be displayed. These products feature Thread/Zigbee dual-protocol support, Matter compatibility for future-proof interoperability, and power monitoring capabilities which allow for energy consumption-triggered automations in Aqara Home.

Matter Hub

Aqara also unveils the Hub M200, a multi-protocol solution that serves as a Matter Controller, Thread Border Router, Matter bridge for Aqara Zigbee devices, and 360° IR blaster. With Thread, Zigbee, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth and infrared support, the M200 can integrate Aqara products, IR-compatible gadgets, and over 50 types of Matter-enabled devices into a unified smart home system.

Aqara Home HomeGuardian Cloud Service Updates

Apart from new product solutions, Aqara is showcasing significant updates to its Aqara Home platform and the HomeGuardian cloud services.

Aqara Home

Soft Sensor A virtual sensor that uses data from existing devices (e.g., contact, motion, and presence sensors) and AI models to infer room occupancy more accurately. Users can create it by simply selecting the relevant devices in the room.

A virtual sensor that uses data from existing devices (e.g., contact, motion, and presence sensors) and AI models to infer room occupancy more accurately. Users can create it by simply selecting the relevant devices in the room. Automation 2.0 The automation engine will be updated to support WHEN-IF-THEN logic, making it easier for users to create streamlined, multi-factored automation. Batch control will be added to THEN actions, allowing synchronized actions of multiple lights, curtains or radiators with just one automation.

The automation engine will be updated to support WHEN-IF-THEN logic, making it easier for users to create streamlined, multi-factored automation. Batch control will be added to THEN actions, allowing synchronized actions of multiple lights, curtains or radiators with just one automation. Local App Control via LAN With edge hubs like the Hub M3, Aqara Home now enables local control of its managed devices even when internet or cloud service is unavailable. Local app control also enhances network responsiveness for a smoother user experience.

HomeGuardian

Cloud AI Detection Expanding on-device AI detection with cloud-powered capabilities, which allows all Aqara cameras to identify faces, packages, animals, vehicles, and even flames for proactive threat detection and context-aware alerts.

Expanding on-device AI detection with cloud-powered capabilities, which allows all Aqara cameras to identify faces, packages, animals, vehicles, and even flames for proactive threat detection and context-aware alerts. AI Video Summary and Search Using Vision-Language Models (VLMs) for video summarization and easy retrieval through natural language queries.

Using Vision-Language Models (VLMs) for video summarization and easy retrieval through natural language queries. Rich Notifications Push notifications enriched with on-scene snapshots, allowing users to assess situations instantly without opening the app.

