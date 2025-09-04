The Seoul Design Foundation is set to present seven Seoul-based lifestyle brands at Maison&Objet Paris 2025, bringing K-Lifestyle to the world. Each brand carries its own identity and vision, painting a vivid picture of the diversity and forward-looking spirit of "Seoul Lifestyle."

From the electrifying response to recent K-POP world tours and the Netflix global chart-topping animation K-Pop Demon Hunters, the world is turning to the Korean lifestyle as a new source of inspiration. What began with music and film has now grown to include fashion, living, and daily essentials-sparking a growing demand for the unique sensibility of Seoul.

Seoul is a city in constant motion, yet one that embraces individuality and personal style. Homes are evolving beyond simple living spaces into stages for self-expression and experience. Lifestyle products are no longer just functional; they now embody emotion, design, and sustainability.

1. COOLPIECE studio (abce-kids) Flexible Lifestyle that Reframes Rhythm and Sensibility

abce-kids transforms everyday spaces into "stages where exhibition and relaxation coexist." Through its own label, COOLPIECE studio, the brand goes beyond simple arrangement of objects, proposing designs that restructure the rhythm and sensibility of daily life. Its modular book station, easy to move and rearrange, allows users to flexibly reinterpret limited space-a concept closely tied to Seoul's multilayered lifestyle. Beyond its official participation in Maison&Objet 2025, the brand also joined the Women&Design by Maison&Objet session earlier in January 2025 to expand global promotion and networking.

2. KOSTICK Expanding the Aesthetics of Dining

KOSTICK reinterprets dining moments with contemporary tableware inspired by Korea's food culture. The tension created by its minimalist lines and the contrast of ceramics with metal turns dishes into sculptural objects. Aligning with the trend of transforming dining tables into "small galleries," KOSTICK combines refined aesthetics with sustainable materials and methods. Having participated in Maison&Objet for three consecutive years and supplied products to the Parisian concept store Merci, the brand continues to strengthen its global presence.

3. TWIZZLEY (DCBG INC.) Turning Everyday Essentials into Objects of Design

DCBG INC. is a design company redefining "ordinary daily objects." Its core brand TWIZZLEY elevates familiar items like toothbrushes into expressive design objects with unique colors and curves. While maintaining functionality, these products deliver visual and tactile satisfaction, reflecting the trend of household essentials doubling as interior décor. Consumers discover small joys and personal expression in items they use every day.

4. LINKKI Evolving Modular Lifestyle Solutions

LINKKI offers users the experience of reinterpreting movement and space through kinetic building blocks. Rather than finished products, its modular systems invite continuous transformation and customization. Recognized with the iF Student Design Award (2016) and Core77 Design Award (2023), LINKKI has also been featured in exhibitions and workshops at the Exploratorium (USA), Eureka Science Museum (Finland), and the National Asia Culture Center (Korea), contributing to education and design innovation.

5. BDCI (Calzone) Harmonizing Function and Form in Urban Living

BDCI designs environments where "use and form coexist." Through its label Calzone, the brand creates objects that balance practicality and beauty by maximizing material texture and structural stability. Foldable plates and flexible storage items optimize space according to individual lifestyles, embodying the urban trend of combining efficiency with design sensibility.

6. Bmix Studio Infusing Emotion into Spaces with Light and Texture

Bmix focuses on "the natural texture of materials" and "the restraint of form," creating objects that blend seamlessly into living spaces over time. By merging lighting with objects, Bmix adds subtle changes and warmth to interiors. The brand exports to over 15 countries, collaborates with select shops domestically and abroad, and has showcased work at events like the Seoul Design Festival.

7. Studio Collective (plats) A User-Created, Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

Studio Collective integrates plants and objects to infuse natural patterns into living spaces. Its label plats emphasizes user participation through rivet-style assembly, allowing consumers to complete products themselves. This approach reflects the growing preference for participatory consumption and sustainable materials. The brand was a finalist in the iF Design Award, one of the world's top three design competitions.

These seven brands go beyond creating products-they serve as ambassadors of "Seoul Lifestyle" to the world. Their designs embody the energy of a fast-changing city, refined taste, and the warmth felt in daily life. The works unveiled at Maison&Objet Paris 2025 will transform any space into both a story and an experience. From September 4 to 8, 2025, visitors can discover Seoul's new living trends at the Seoul Design Foundation pavilion. Every step inside the booth offers a glimpse into both the present and the future of Seoul.

