Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.: Saudi Finance Company and Nucleus Software Win 'Excellence in Digital Consumer Transformation' at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Finance Company (SFC), a pioneer in Individual and SME Financing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Nucleus Software, a global leader in financing and transaction banking solutions, are proud to have jointly won the "Excellence in Digital Consumer Transformation" Award at the 30th Edition of Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025.

This recognition crowns a 10-year strategic partnership that began in 2014, with FinnOne, Nucleus Software's cutting-edge financing system, at its core. Together, SFC and Nucleus have transformed consumer financing across Auto, Personal, and SME, driving speed, inclusivity, and Shariah-compliant innovation.

Strategic Milestones in Transformation

Digitized the entire loan lifecycle, which enhances the customer experience by providing faster, more efficient service

Delivered Shariah-compliant financing aligned with SAMA regulations .

aligned with . Enabled faster fund disbursals via automation and ZATCA API integration .

. Expanded financial inclusion with innovative schemes such as Guarantor, Housewife, Buy-Out, and Top-Up .

. Introduced flexible short-term financing with customized repayment options.

Mr. Bander Al-Samman, CEO of Saudi Finance Company, said: "For over a decade, our partnership with Nucleus Software has been a cornerstone of our strategy to redefine consumer finance in the Kingdom. By combining our market expertise with the power of FinnOne, we have created an ecosystem that is digital-first, fully Shariah-compliant, and deeply customer-centric. Together, we have been able to reduce loan approvals from days to minutes, offer flexible programs for diverse customer groups, and bring new levels of trust and transparency to the market. Winning the Excellence in Digital Consumer Transformation Award is not just a recognition of technology adoption, but a celebration of how innovation and collaboration can transform the lives of customers."

Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO & Executive Director of Nucleus Software, said: "Saudi Finance Company has been one of our most trusted and forward-thinking partners for more than 10 years. Our collaboration has consistently been driven by a shared vision-to deliver financing that is faster, more inclusive, and compliant with the highest ethical standards. FinnOne has been at the core of enabling this transformation, helping SFC achieve industry-leading turnaround times, expand financial inclusion, and set new benchmarks in customer experience. This award is a proud milestone in our journey together, and we remain committed to driving the next wave of digital transformation in the Kingdom's financial services sector."

The Excellence in Digital Consumer Transformation Award stands as a powerful endorsement of how long-term collaboration, innovative technology, and a customer-first vision can reshape financial services. With their decade-long partnership, Saudi Finance Company and Nucleus Software continue to set new benchmarks in the region, creating a future-ready, inclusive, and digitally empowered financial ecosystem.

