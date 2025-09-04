Anzeige
WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 18:39
0,801 Euro
-1,23 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7780,81309:22
0,7890,80609:22
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Group Trading Statement for the year ended 30 June 2025 (current reporting period)

Pan African Resources Plc - Group Trading Statement for the year ended 30 June 2025 (current reporting period)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

('Pan African' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

(Key features are reported in United States dollar (US$) and South African rand (ZAR))

GROUP TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 (CURRENT REPORTING PERIOD)

In terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, a listed company is required to publish a trading statement as soon as it is satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the period to be reported on next, will differ by at least 20% from the financial results for the previous corresponding period.

Pan African's presentation currency is the US$ and its functional currencies are the ZAR and Australian Dollar (A$). Movements in the US$/ZAR and the US$/A$ exchange rates affect the Group's US$ reported results. The average US$/ZAR and US$/A$ exchange rates, that prevailed during the current reporting period, are used in translating the Group's ZAR and A$ financial performance into US$.

During the current reporting period, the average exchange rates was US$/ZAR:18.17 (2024: US$/ZAR:18.71) for the year and US$/A$:0.65 for the 7 months since the acquisition of Tennant Consolidated Mining Group (TCMG) (as announced on 5 November 2024 and 12 December 2024). The closing exchange rates as at 30 June 2025 was US$/ZAR:17.75 (2024: US$/ZAR:18.19) and US$/A$0.66.

The year-on-year change in the average and closing US$/ZAR exchange rates of 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively, must be considered when comparing period-on-period results. Furthermore, the comparative information does not include any results for the Australian operations as the TCMG acquisition was only completed during the current reporting period. The weighted average number of outstanding shares as at 30 June 2025 was 1,978,937,604 shares (2024: 1,916,503,988 shares).

Pan African advises shareholders that its earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be between US 6.95 cents per share and US 7.37 cents per share, compared to EPS of US 4.14 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2024 (corresponding reporting period), an increase of between 68% and 78%, respectively. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the current reporting period is expected to be between US 5.68 cents per share and US 6.10 cents per share, compared to HEPS of US 4.15 cents per share for the corresponding reporting period, an increase of between 37% and 47%, respectively.

The increase in EPS and HEPS for the current reporting period, relative to the corresponding reporting period, is primarily attributable to an increase in revenue of 44.5%, as a result of the following:

  • an increase of 35.7% in the average US$ gold price received to US$2,735/oz (2024: US$2,015); and
  • an increase in gold sold of 6.5% to 196,926oz (2024: 184,885oz).

Included in EPS in the current reporting period is a gain on acquisition relating to the TCMG transaction. This gain is excluded from HEPS in the current reporting period and is the primary reason for the difference between EPS and HEPS.

In the current reporting period, 105,004 oz of gold sales were subject to hedging transactions, and did not benefit fully from prevailing gold prices. The synthetic forward transaction, entered into to fund a portion of the MTR operation construction, resulted in an opportunity cost of US$26.2 million, and the zero cost collars resulted in losses of US$5.8 million, negatively impacting profits by approximately 23%. The Group is fully unhedged from 1 July 2025 and as a result will benefit from prevailing record gold prices.

Group production is further expected to increase for the year ending 30 June 2026 to between 275,000oz and 292,000oz, largely attributable to the contribution from the Group's new MTR operation and Tennant Mines.

The financial information contained in this announcement has neither been reviewed nor audited by the Company's auditors. The Group's results for the year ended 30 June 2025 will be released on 10 September 2025.

The information contained in this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS') and SENS, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Rosebank

4 September 2025

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

107 Cheapside, 2nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


