04.09.2025
Modirum Platforms Accelerates UAE Growth to Deliver Better Customer Experiences

Strengthening AI-driven security and resilience across telecom, public sector, and critical infrastructure.

HELSINKI, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modirum Platforms, a provider of platform technologies and AI expertise for critical infrastructure protection, has established a new Center of Excellence as its regional hub at Expo City Dubai. The company has also appointed executive Filip Petkov as General Manager, Middle East.

This investment underscores Modirum's long-term commitment to customers in the UAE and across the Middle East. A local presence is essential to safeguard societies and optimize critical services. Founded 27 years ago, Modirum has worked with 30+ governments and leading enterprises worldwide, with a growing footprint in the region.

"The UAE is a global hub for critical communications and advanced connectivity," said Tero Silvola, CEO of Modirum Platforms."It combines world-class digital infrastructure with decisive public-private execution and a clear commitment to AI and cybersecurity. Being on the ground lets us partner more closely with operators to deliver better customer experiences, stronger cyber resilience, and faster outcomes."

"With decades of activity in the region, we are a trusted vendor to public and private institutions - such as communication service providers," said Filip Petkov, General Manager, Middle East."Our focus is simple: be closer to customers, respond faster, and raise service quality. My family and I are proud to relocate to the UAE and contribute to its culture of continuous innovation."

Customers have been clear: being closer matters. Modirum is embedding product and engineering teams alongside operators to secure and continuously optimize service levels-where networks run and minutes count. The company's co-development model puts R&D next to the client: on-site squads, shared backlogs, and rapid sprints that turn live feedback into updates customers feel the same day. This everyday-innovation approach combines AI-driven observability with best in breed cyber practices to prevent issues, speed resolution, and harden the platform with every iteration.

For communication service providers and mission-critical operators-across public safety, energy, transport, and finance-the UAE offers the ideal environment to pilot, scale, and harden new capabilities. Modirum's expanded presence will help customers deliver higher uptime, faster recovery, and better user experiences.

MISSION
We analyze mission-critical processes to uncover opportunities for transformative impact. With our platforms, AI, and domain expertise, we design solutions that advance businesses and societies to the next level.

VISION
Modirum Platforms is the EMEA leader in enterprise software for protecting and optimizing critical infrastructure. The UAE office will serve as a regional hub to support clients, accelerate local collaborations, and drive innovation in resilience, trusted AI, and secure communications.

CONTACT:

marketing@modirumplatforms.com

