The share capital of Embla Medical hf has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 5 September 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|IS0000000040
|Name:
|Embla Medical
|Volume before change:
|427,636,122 shares (ISK 427,636,122)
|Change:
|2,805,135 shares (ISK 2,805,135)
|Volume after change:
|430,441,257shares (ISK 430,441,257)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 33.26
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|EMBLA
|Orderbook ID:
|68620
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
