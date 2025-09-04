The share capital of Embla Medical hf has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 5 September 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: IS0000000040 Name: Embla Medical Volume before change: 427,636,122 shares (ISK 427,636,122) Change: 2,805,135 shares (ISK 2,805,135) Volume after change: 430,441,257shares (ISK 430,441,257) Subscription price: DKK 33.26 Face value: DKK 1 Short name: EMBLA Orderbook ID: 68620

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66