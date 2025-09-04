DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST (CJ1P LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST DEALING DATE: 03-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.393 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28184381 CODE: CJ1P LN ISIN: LU2668197069 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2668197069 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1P LN LEI Code: 2221000CD5HRISG4GK83 Sequence No.: 400796 EQS News ID: 2192998 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2192998&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)