ZTE Corporation: ZTE and MTN commercially deploy the world's first 5-band RRU

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, and MTN, a leading operator in Africa, today announced the successful commercial deployment of the world's first 5-band Remote Radio Unit (RRU). This milestone, achieved in South Africa's Western Cape Province, represents a significant breakthrough in global radio frequency technology and injects strong momentum into the technological evolution of Africa's telecommunications industry.

As one of Africa's largest and most advanced telecommunications markets, South Africa serves a population of over 60 million people, with MTN providing more than 97% LTE population coverage across the country. This extensive reach reflects MTN's commitment to delivering high-quality communication services to even the most remote communities.

With increasing demand for multi-band and multi-module services, network operators face mounting challenges such as power consumption, tower load, and limited space, all of which can hinder the evolution of mobile networks. The recent deployment of MTN's 5-band RRU directly addresses these issues. This innovative solution improves network performance, enhances energy efficiency, and simplifies deployment processes, enabling faster and more sustainable expansion of next-generation connectivity.

New frequency bands on a mobile site require new hardware and additional space and power. The 5-band RRU, powered by ZTE's in-house design chipset, integrates all MTN South Africa's low and mid bands (FDD) into a single compact unit. This integration reduces the number of RAN Radio Frequency modules on towers by 50%, decreases equipment weight by 23%, and minimizes wind resistance by 18%. These optimizations streamline site construction, reduce deployment complexity, and free up valuable space on towers.

In addition, ZTE's innovative Super-N amplifier architecture utilizes dense arrays of power amplifiers with on-demand activation capability. It overcomes the efficiency bottleneck of traditional Doherty architecture and maintains high efficiency under varying loads, achieving a remarkable 42.7% reduction in overall site power consumption and a 45.8% improvement in energy efficiency (Wh/GB). This not only supports South Africa in building a green, low-carbon society but also sets a new benchmark for sustainable development in the industry, demonstrating the immense potential of technological innovation in balancing economic and environmental benefits.

Rami Farah, Chief Technology Officer, MTN South Africa, commented:"MTN's collaboration with ZTE on the world's first 5-band RRU commercial deployment effectively addresses multiple challenges faced by operators in terms of coverage, capacity, cost, and energy efficiency. It provides a new, replicable, highly integrated site solution for Africa and even the global market, accelerating the evolution of telecommunication networks towards higher efficiency and lower carbon emissions, continuously injecting core momentum into Africa's digital economy and promoting African telecommunication technologies to a higher level."

Luca Shen, Chief Executive Officer, ZTE South Africa, remarked:"ZTE has always regarded product leadership as its core competitiveness and is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions. The in-depth collaboration with MTN not only achieves mutual benefits and win-win outcomes for both parties but also accelerates the rapid upgrade of South Africa's telecommunication network, setting a benchmark for digital transformation across the African continent."

ZTE and MTN remain steadfast in their commitment to advancing Africa's telecommunications infrastructure, focusing on energy conservation, emission reduction, and fostering the digital economy. Guided by a shared vision of "protecting nature through technology and driving the future through innovation", the two companies will continue working together to bridge the digital divide, build smarter and more sustainable networks, and contribute to economic growth and social progress across Africa.

This deployment marks a significant step forward in enabling Africa's digital transformation and underscores the immense potential of innovative technology to drive economic growth while promoting environmental sustainability.

