Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 09:58 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lygos Clinic Launches VIP All-Inclusive Dental Tourism Packages for International Patients

ISTANBUL, Sept. 04, 2025.

Turkey: A Global Powerhouse in Dental Tourism

EMAX VEENERS

Turkey continues to dominate the global health tourism landscape. In 2024 alone, the country welcomed over 1.2 million health tourists, with numbers rising steadily each year. According to the Global Wellness Institute, Turkey's health tourism sector is growing at an annual rate of 10-15%, driven by its unique blend of high-quality care, cutting-edge technology, and cost-effective treatments-often 50-70% more affordable than in Western countries.

The Lygos Clinic Experience: Innovation Meets Elegance

LAMINATE VEENERS

Lygos Clinic is renowned for its expertise in Hollywood Smiletransformations, implant treatments, and Laminate Veneerapplications. The newly launched VIP packages offer a seamless, end-to-end experience, combining advanced dental aestheticswith luxury hospitality.

Key highlights include:

  • Digital Smile Design (DSD): Patients preview their future smile using 3D simulations before treatment begins.
  • Same-Day Precision: CAD/CAM technology enables same-day fabrication of crowns and veneers, minimizing wait times.
  • Expert Team: Led by Dr. Betül Türkhan, the clinic's cosmetic dentistry team delivers natural, long-lasting results tailored to each patient.

"Our international patients aren't just seeking a new smile-they're seeking confidence, comfort, and trust," said Sinan Özer, Founder of Lygos Clinic. "With our VIP packages, they receive world-class care while enjoying the beauty and culture of Istanbul."

What's Included in the VIP All-Inclusive Package

Designed for transparency and convenience, each package includes:

FeatureDescription
Luxury Transfers & StayPrivate airport-hotel-clinic transfers and accommodation in 4- or 5-star hotels
Multilingual Concierge24/7 patient coordinator fluent in English, German, Arabic, Dutch, French, Spanish, and Arabic
Comprehensive AftercarePost-treatment online consultations and long-term follow-up support
Private Istanbul ToursExclusive city tours including the Bosphorus, Historical Peninsula, gourmet food, and shopping experiences.
Full-Package Patient ProgramA complete A-to-Z travel plan covering everything from flights and hotel stays to all treatments and transfers.
Personal Health AdvisorA dedicated health consultant assigned to you throughout your treatment, ready to answer all your questions.

Beyond Dentistry: Discover Istanbul

Patients enjoy more than just a smile makeover-they experience the magic of Istanbul. From historic landmarks to vibrant cuisine, the city offers a rich cultural backdrop to complement their health journey.

Book Your Free Consultation Today

Lygos Clinic invites international patients to explore its VIP packages and begin their journey toward a confident, radiant smile.

Website: www.lygosclinic.com

Email: info@lygosclinic.com

Phone: +90 (530) 768 61 91

Media Contact: Murat Sargaskar, International Media Relations

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/003ae853-abc9-4bc6-b9aa-5c5c5ad1ee9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6806ec21-6c08-4033-96c1-7d2f0883b4dc


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.