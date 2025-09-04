Lygos Clinic Launches VIP All-Inclusive Dental Tourism Packages for International Patients

ISTANBUL, Sept. 04, 2025.

Turkey: A Global Powerhouse in Dental Tourism

Turkey continues to dominate the global health tourism landscape. In 2024 alone, the country welcomed over 1.2 million health tourists, with numbers rising steadily each year. According to the Global Wellness Institute, Turkey's health tourism sector is growing at an annual rate of 10-15%, driven by its unique blend of high-quality care, cutting-edge technology, and cost-effective treatments-often 50-70% more affordable than in Western countries.

The Lygos Clinic Experience: Innovation Meets Elegance

Lygos Clinic is renowned for its expertise in Hollywood Smile transformations, implant treatments , and Laminate Veneer applications. The newly launched VIP packages offer a seamless, end-to-end experience, combining advanced dental aesthetics with luxury hospitality.

Key highlights include:

Digital Smile Design (DSD) : Patients preview their future smile using 3D simulations before treatment begins.

: Patients preview their future smile using 3D simulations before treatment begins. Same-Day Precision : CAD/CAM technology enables same-day fabrication of crowns and veneers, minimizing wait times.

: CAD/CAM technology enables same-day fabrication of crowns and veneers, minimizing wait times. Expert Team: Led by Dr. Betül Türkhan, the clinic's cosmetic dentistry team delivers natural, long-lasting results tailored to each patient.



"Our international patients aren't just seeking a new smile-they're seeking confidence, comfort, and trust," said Sinan Özer, Founder of Lygos Clinic. "With our VIP packages, they receive world-class care while enjoying the beauty and culture of Istanbul."

What's Included in the VIP All-Inclusive Package

Designed for transparency and convenience, each package includes:

Feature Description Luxury Transfers & Stay Private airport-hotel-clinic transfers and accommodation in 4- or 5-star hotels Multilingual Concierge 24/7 patient coordinator fluent in English, German, Arabic, Dutch, French, Spanish, and Arabic Comprehensive Aftercare Post-treatment online consultations and long-term follow-up support Private Istanbul Tours Exclusive city tours including the Bosphorus, Historical Peninsula, gourmet food, and shopping experiences. Full-Package Patient Program A complete A-to-Z travel plan covering everything from flights and hotel stays to all treatments and transfers. Personal Health Advisor A dedicated health consultant assigned to you throughout your treatment, ready to answer all your questions.

Beyond Dentistry: Discover Istanbul

Patients enjoy more than just a smile makeover-they experience the magic of Istanbul. From historic landmarks to vibrant cuisine, the city offers a rich cultural backdrop to complement their health journey.

Book Your Free Consultation Today

Lygos Clinic invites international patients to explore its VIP packages and begin their journey toward a confident, radiant smile.

Website: www.lygosclinic.com

Email: info@lygosclinic.com

Phone: +90 (530) 768 61 91

Media Contact: Murat Sargaskar, International Media Relations

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/003ae853-abc9-4bc6-b9aa-5c5c5ad1ee9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6806ec21-6c08-4033-96c1-7d2f0883b4dc