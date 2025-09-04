Automation-powered virtual assistant reduces workloads for council staff, enables secure digital payments, and guides citizens to financial relief services

Councils across the UK are cutting complexity from rent collection and citizen support with 8x8Fast Pay. From 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated customer experience (CX) platform provider, the new digital service makes it easier for tenants to manage rent and seek financial relief while easing the strain on overworked council staff.

8x8 Fast Pay takes a proactive approach to streamlining collections and supporting residents struggling to make payments. Through SMS messaging, citizens can respond in multiple ways from making secure on-line payments to starting a virtual conversation for further help.

The solution is designed to ease operational burden on council teams while improving services for those who need them most. It can also guide tenants to support services and programs, such as Discretionary Housing Payments (DHP).

According to research by housing charity Shelter, more than two-thirds of people with housing costs in England reported financial pressures over the last year nearly 20 million people across England with 21% struggling to keep up with mortgage or rent payments.

Key Benefits of 8x8 Fast Pay Include:

Flexible payment paths: Tenants can quickly pay online or connect with a staff member, reducing missed payments and easing arrears.

Tenants can quickly pay online or connect with a staff member, reducing missed payments and easing arrears. Empathetic support at scale: Automated conversations handle routine questions in a supportive tone, freeing staff to focus on complex cases.

Automated conversations handle routine questions in a supportive tone, freeing staff to focus on complex cases. Easier access to financial relief: Citizens are guided through available support, such as Discretionary Housing Payments, helping more people claim assistance they're entitled to.

Citizens are guided through available support, such as Discretionary Housing Payments, helping more people claim assistance they're entitled to. Human help when needed: At any stage, residents can seamlessly switch to a live agent with full context, ensuring no one gets stuck in the process.

At any stage, residents can seamlessly switch to a live agent with full context, ensuring no one gets stuck in the process. Peace of mind with every payment: Fully PCI DSS compliant, secure transactions protect both councils and citizens.

By digitizing key workflows and reducing manual effort, 8x8 Fast Pay empowers councils to better serve citizens while improving collections and reducing strain on support teams.

Technology helping to relieve overwhelmed staff

"In councils across the country, staff are juggling huge caseloads while doing everything they can to help citizens in need," said Maxine Eunson, Head of Public Sector at 8x8, Inc. "8x8 Fast Pay lightens that load giving people a quick, secure way to make payments, or start a conversation if they need more help. This is technology with heart: simple, dignified, and designed for real life."

8x8 Fast Pay builds on the success of the company's existing solutions helping improve efficiencies across the Public Sector. These include 8x8 Remote Fix, 8x8 Active Assessor for social housing providers, and AI-powered templates to automate appointment bookings and handle routine enquiries such as refuse and recycling collections and questions about voting.

More information on 8x8 Fast Pay can be found here.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. 8x8 helps customer experience and IT leaders become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

