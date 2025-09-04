IKE Tech LLC/ KCSA: 3 in 4 Britons Say Smarter Tech Holds the Answer to Curb Youth Vaping, New IKE Tech Report Reveals

61% believe current age verification methods are too easy to bypass, highlighting the need for smarter, tech-driven solution

Among 15-17-year-olds, age-verification technology at the point of use is seen as the most effective way to prevent underage access

81% of current adult vapers would purchase age-restricted devices if it stopped youth use

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent action is needed to protect young people from the UK's worrying youth vaping trends and the booming illicit vape market, according to new research from IKE Tech LLC ("IKE Tech") , a leading innovator in identity verification (IDV) and tokenisation technology.

While policymakers have so far focused on restricting advertising, packaging, and display, the report reveals that the core issue remains accessibility, with existing age checks being easily bypassed. As the Tobacco and Vapes Bill passes through parliament, the findings highlight an urgent need for the adoption of smarter, tech-driven solutions to protect young people.

Peer pressure and easy access fuel youth vaping crisis

Although the UK has made significant progress in reducing cigarette smoking among young adults, there is growing concern about more teens turning to vaping. This problem is fuelled by easy access and social factors, not just product appeal.

The report, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults and 500 UK 15-17-year-olds (as part of a total of 5,000 respondents across the UK and US), found that the majority (61%) of respondents across all demographics identify peer pressure and social influence as the primary reasons why young people start vaping. Many teenagers are also motivated by a desire to fit in or appear older, with 42% of 15-17-year-olds stating this as a key reason for picking up the habit.

Worryingly, 90% of all respondents believe vapes are often given or shared by friends and siblings. Even with existing regulations, 61% of both adults and young people surveyed believe current age verification methods are too easy to bypass. The data highlights a critical enforcement gap, as 79% of all respondents believe underage users buy vapes online, and 74% say they purchase them in stores with minimal or non-existent age checks.

Alongside the rise in youth vaping, an illicit market has surged, posing potentially serious health risks, and undermining legitimate businesses that invest in compliance, safety, and innovation. This illicit trade has seen a 100-fold increase since 2020. When asked why young people turn to illegal vapes, respondents pointed to peer pressure and social factors (84%), cheaper prices (82%), and lack of age checks (80%).

The key to keeping vapes out of kids' hands

The report findings outline a new approach to restricting underage access, with digital age verification standing out as a key solution for this challenge. Over a half (53%) of respondents support checks at the point of sale, with 52% supporting verification at the point of use - such as a digital 'child lock' with biometric identification. Critically, among 15-17-year-olds, point-of-use technology is seen as the most effective way to prevent underage access (54%). This strong support for innovation is also echoed by 81% of current adult vapers, who admit they would purchase devices featuring this technology if it helped stop youth use.

Commenting on the findings, Mary Glindon MP, Chair of the Responsible Vaping All-Party Parliamentary Group, said: "The law requires age verification at the point of sale, but this does not completely prevent young people from obtaining vapes - children and teenagers will still find ways to access these products. Focusing on restricting flavours, packaging, and display in shops will help reduce the appeal, but the biggest problem is how easy it is for teenagers to access vapes through the widespread availability in shops, online, or through the alarming influx of illicit vapes into the marketplace. I've advocated continuous age verification not just at the point of sale but at the point of use. This means that even if a child gets hold of a vape, they cannot use it."

A call for collaboration to secure a safer future

Looking ahead, there is a sense of hope: almost a half (48%) of all respondents believe underage vaping will decrease by 2030. However, recommendations are clear that stronger penalties for retailers (81%), smarter technology solutions (73%), and tougher government regulations (71%) will be essential to truly curb youth vaping.

"Now more than ever, the world needs responsible, technology-driven solutions that go beyond traditional enforcement," said John Patterson, President of IKE Tech. "While the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a welcome first step, by moving beyond analogue measures to invest in technological safeguards like blockchain-based, point-of-use age verification, we can make this vision a reality, set new global standards, and protect young people from harm."

IKE Tech's report, 'The first vape-free youth generation: The critical role of technology to end underage access and illicit sales', concludes that by fostering true collaboration between industry, regulators, retailers, educators, and public health advocates, the UK can create a safer environment for young people and lead the way in responsible vaping regulation.

Atul Sodha, award-winning independent retailer said: "We need a belt and braces approach to age verification in order to ensure we keep within legal frameworks while helping the Government achieve its smoke-free objectives. A triple-lock effect of manufacturer technology, retailer vigilance, and point of use age verification within vapes would not only help in eliminating youth use, but will also help resolve the challenges we face in anti-social behaviour and verbal and physical abuse of staff during point of sale processes."

About IKE Tech:

IKE Tech LLC ("IKE Tech") is pioneering real-time age and identity verification at the point of use, helping to safeguard access to age-restricted products. A leading innovator at the intersection of Internet of Things (IoT), identity verification (IDV), and tokenization technology, IKE Tech has developed an industry-first, scalable age-gating component that provides continuous, real-time verification for electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and other restricted consumer products.

IKE Tech's interoperable Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) System-on-a-Chip, powered by a user-friendly mobile app available on iOS and Android, integrates seamlessly into ENDS devices, giving manufacturers and regulators a flexible, future-proofed solution to combat underage vaping and illicit markets. By setting the new standard for responsible, adult-only access, IKE Tech is helping eliminate youth vaping for good.

Methodology

The proprietary data referenced in this whitepaper was sourced from an online survey of 5,000 respondents: 2,000 UK adults; 2,000 U.S. adults; 500 UK children aged 15-17 via their parents; and 500 U.S. children aged 15-17 via their parents. It was commissioned by Clarity Global on behalf of IKE Tech LLC and conducted by market research company OnePoll, following the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between the 3 June 2025 and 10 June 2025. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.

