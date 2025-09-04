DJ VVV Sports Limited: Board Change

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) VVV Sports Limited: Board Change 04-Sep-2025 / 08:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 September 2025 VVV SPORTS LIMITED ("VVV" or the "Company") Board Change The Board of VVV Sports Limited announces that Benjamin Hill has decided to resign from the board of the Company with immediate effect. The Company wishes Ben all the best in his future endeavours. The Company is actively reviewing a number of projects in the sports and media sector and expects to provide an update in due course. The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. Enquiries: VVV Sports Limited Jonathan Rowland, Chairman info@vvvsports.pro Peterhouse Capital Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936

