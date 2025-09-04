Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
04.09.2025 10:27 Uhr
VVV Sports Limited: Board Change

DJ VVV Sports Limited: Board Change 

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) 
VVV Sports Limited: Board Change 
04-Sep-2025 / 08:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 September 2025  
 
  
 
VVV SPORTS LIMITED 
 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
 
Board Change 
 
The Board of VVV Sports Limited announces that Benjamin Hill has decided to resign from the board of the Company with 
immediate effect.  The Company wishes Ben all the best in his future endeavours. 
 
The Company is actively reviewing a number of projects in the sports and media sector and expects to provide an update 
in due course.  
 
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.   
 
  
 
Enquiries:                  
                      
 
 
VVV Sports Limited             
Jonathan Rowland, Chairman       info@vvvsports.pro 
                      
 
Peterhouse Capital             
Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser  Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 400851 
EQS News ID:  2193110 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193110&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2025 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
