Websol Energy System Ltd has approved the addition of 4 GW of solar cell and module manufacturing capacity, with a total investment of INR 3,000 crore. The manufacturer said the new cell capacity will be based on TOPCon technology.From pv magazine India Websol Energy System approved the addition of 4 GW of solar cell and module manufacturing capacity with a total investment of INR 30 billion (€333 million/$364 million). The company said the new cell capacity will use TOPCon technology. The expansion will take place in two phases through a wholly owned subsidiary: a 2 GW solar cell and module line ...

