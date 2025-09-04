World's Top Wire Harness and Cable Assembly Manufacturer to Sponsor SEO Event

CHINA GROVE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Cloom Tech, a leading manufacturer of wire harnesses and cable assembly, announced today a partnership as a Silver sponsor of the Shenzhen SEO Conference, a grand SEO or Search Engine Optimization event, which will be held on September 18-21, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen, China.

Through this sponsorship, Cloom Tech shows that it wants to assist in creating innovation worldwide and a boost to the global tech community. More than 500 global SEO professionals will be converging; more than 40 worldwide famous speakers such as Google's Gary Illyes and worldwide SEO consultant Aleyda Solis will be invited. The event will aim to narrow down East versus West SEO methodology differences and put forward unique opinions about how to execute SEO in China on Baidu, WeChat, Douyin, and Little Red Book networks.

The Shenzhen SEO Conference will include an overall 4 day schedule, which will entail pre-convention city tours, workshops, keynotes, mainstage presentations, and panel discussions. Participants will be instructed by professionals in this field, network with colleagues, and discover actionable SEO strategies to be utilized within their firms immediately.

Shenzhen SEO Conference sponsorship is a proof of how committed Cloom Tech is to developing the technology community and advancing global collaborative work. With this sponsorship, Cloom Tech will further extend its investment role within the technology landscape in creating development and destruction of SEO strategy across the globe.

"This conference is more than an event," says J.P. Zhang, host and organizer of the Shenzhen SEO Conference. "It's a community where professionals come together to share ideas, build partnerships, and explore China's vibrant digital ecosystem. Through keynotes, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities, we'll unlock the potential of a truly global SEO community."

One of the organizers of the Shenzhen SEO Conference made a statement, "It will be an honor to have Cloom Tech join us as a sponsor. It embodies our belief in innovation and quality. It will be priceless to assist us in staging a world-class event meant to bring about knowledge sharing and collaboration between SEO professionals across the globe."

For more information about their official website, visit https://shenzhenseoconference.com .

About Cloom-Tech

Cloom Tech is a worldwide manufacturer of custom wire harnesses and cable assemblies for industrial OEMs. Having a headquarters based in China with many logistics hubs in the North American and European regions, the firm designs, prototypes, and mass-produces UL-certified and RoHS-compliant solutions in the fields of automotive, medical, robotics, and Agriculture. Incorporating the finest fabrication methods with global sourcing of material and cost-efficient production at home, Cloom Tech produces customized harnesses that are tested thoroughly and meet the highest levels of reliability and performance.

