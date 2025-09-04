London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - In under a year, ZAPT Powerbanks, a mobile charging start-up founded by high school friends George Reilly and Oladimeji Abidoye, has delivered over 50,000 hours of portable phone charging across gyms, pubs, lounges, and cultural venues across the UK.

What began as a solution for on-the-go connectivity has evolved into a movement that blends tech, culture, and sustainability. ZAPT's sleek, modern kiosks feature contactless payments, open-access power bank slots (no locked containers), and built-in digital advertising screens giving host venues a new stream of passive revenue.





"We didn't want to develop just another tech product," says George, who leads product development. "We wanted to build a meaningful company, one that keeps people connected and gives back." ZAPT is also in talks with UK universities and youth-focused organisations to support career development in sales, tech, and entrepreneurship.

The initiative is designed to equip students and young adults with real-world business experience. "We're not just powering phones," adds Oladimeji, who oversees strategic partnerships. "We're empowering the next generation."





About ZAPT Powerbanks

Founded in 2024 by George Reilly and Oladimeji Abidoye, ZAPT Powerbanks is a UK-based start-up delivering on-the-go charging through sleek rental kiosks. Customers can rent a power bank in seconds with zero friction. The company donates to planting six trees, exceeding the (4) required to counter equivalent energy usage in kilowatt-hours to offset the carbon from our charging activity.

