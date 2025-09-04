DOOGEE "Tech For The Wild" -- Rugged Innovation Meets Outdoor Freedom at IFA 2025 Berlin

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For 16 years, DOOGEE has defined rugged technology; now it redefines outdoor exploration with a planet-minded vision of sustainability, circular design, and low-impact materials. At IFA 2025, DOOGEE brings "Tech For The Wild" to life-not only a showcase of protection and performance, but of eco-materials and renewable-energy thinking.

V Max Series: Beyond Max

The V Max series boasts a powerful battery and HD camera, ensuring that outdoor adventurers can embark on long journeys without any issues. It combines ultra-long battery life with multi-purpose outdoor features, ensuring users can work, communicate, and relax even in the remotest corners of the world. The V Max Play elevates this philosophy. Equipped with a 200MP ultra-clear main camera, it captures every detail of the journey in stunning clarity. Its built-in projector turns any flat surface into a theater screen for briefings or entertainment

Shield Series: Mecha Evolution Unbreakable

And the Shield Series stands as DOOGEE's vanguard of rugged innovation, built on the belief that "Rugged Outside And Inside". The flagship S200 Ultra is built with a precision aluminum-titanium alloy frame and aluminum alloy cover, making it the ultimate companion for wilderness expeditions. It is supported by a rear display for instant information at a glance.

Wild Partner: Sensory Upgrades for Adventure

Enjoy the outdoor experience with ease and freedom. Designed as "Wild Partners" for every explorer and sports lovers, this range of smart wearables and audio gear combines waterproof durability with wireless freedom.

Anywise W1 Pro : Built for all-day outdoor navigation, a rugged watch with 5ATM waterproof, dual-band GPS and offline maps , enabling navigation with no phone needed. Hikers praised its precision in network-free mapping.

: Built for all-day outdoor navigation, a rugged watch with and , enabling navigation with no phone needed. Hikers praised its precision in network-free mapping. BoneAir Swim : IPX8 waterproof bone-conduction headphones designed for open-ear safety, allowing swimmers to enjoy music underwater without blocking ambient sounds - a perfect balance between entertainment and awareness.

: designed for open-ear safety, allowing swimmers to enjoy music underwater without blocking ambient sounds - a perfect balance between entertainment and awareness. SnapBeat: Defying bulky outdoor audio stereotypes, this compact, magnet camera-shaped speaker with IP66 waterproof defies bulky outdoor audio stereotypes, pumping stereo sound around campfires.

More Than Products - A Unified Outdoor Matrix

At IFA 2025, visitors can immerse themselves in the DOOGEE Outdoor Tech Camp, test the latest gear in simulated field scenarios, and experience firsthand how technology can transform the way we engage with the outdoors.

Sept. 5, 2025, Hall 6.2, Booth 207

