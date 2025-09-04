GenXys Health Care Systems: GenXys joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / GenXys, specializing in precision prescribing technology, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers, and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes - a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"We are honored to be welcomed into the Innovators' Network," said GenXys CEO Bernard Esquivel MD, Ph.D. "Our mission is to shift the healthcare paradigm from reactive to proactive by enabling precision prescribing at the point of care. At the same time, we're tackling the escalating burden of prior authorization by embedding evidence-based criteria into the prescribing workflow to improve time to treatment, minimize friction, and reduce costs. Inclusion in the AHA's Innovators' Network provides validation of our approach and will help GenXys showcase the value of our platform to providers and payers." About GenXys

GenXys joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them AI-powered technology that empowers healthcare providers, labs, health systems, PBMs, payers, and biopharma with real-time insights that optimize prescribing and treatment decisions.

From choosing the best treatment for a given patient through authorizing payment, GenXys offers the healthcare industry tools to streamline medication selection, safety reviews, and authorization processes. Their platform supports evidence-based decision-making throughout the prescribing journey, including best-practice driven clinical decision support to help prescribers make personalized treatment recommendations and automated payer workflows that enable real-time prior authorizations and streamline the approval process.

###

GenXys is a precision prescribing platform company revolutionizing how medications are prescribed and authorized. Our AI-enhanced solution, GenXysOne, streamlines complex healthcare processes - such as prior authorizations - improving speed, safety, and equity for all stakeholders: patients, providers, payers, PBMs, and labs. MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrea Collins

andrea.collins@genxys.com

SOURCE: GenXys Health Care Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/genxys-joins-innovators-network-at-american-heart-association-cen-1066780