Chile has emerged as a world leader in hybrid systems and standalone energy storage since implementing its Renewable Energy Storage and Electromobility Act in 2022. Ensuring projects are paid for injecting power into the grid during peak periods has supported growth, and ambitious battery energy storage system (BESS) targets are now being pursued to tackle curtailment.From ESS News Solar and energy storage deployment is booming in Chile, spurred on by supportive government policy that has been markedly stable for 15 years. Indeed, the nation leads Latin America in this sector today, along with ...

