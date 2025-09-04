This innovative silicone gel resists temperatures up to 180°C for Generation 7 IGBT modules

Dow (NYSE: Dow) launched today DOWSIL EG-4175 Silicone Gel, a highly reliable protective solution for next-generation insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) modules that operate at higher voltages. This new advanced material resists the higher temperatures associated with these IGBTs and supports greater reliability, lower power losses and higher power efficiencies in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and inverters for photovoltaic (PV) panels and wind turbines.

DOWSIL EG-4175 Silicone Gel is a protective solution, for next-generation insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) modules, that withstands temperatures up to 180°C. This innovative gel from Dow supports greater reliability, lower power losses and higher power efficiencies in high-voltage power electronics for electric vehicles and renewable energy applications.

Dow's new DOWSIL EG-4175 Silicone Gel withstands temperatures up to 180°C and expands Dow's growing portfolio of solutions for power electronics. The material also absorbs vibrations and has self-healing properties that repair small cracks without external intervention. It features self-priming adhesion for enhanced module protection and cures at room temperatures for excellent energy efficiency. Heat-accelerated curing may also be used to reduce cycle times.

"Dow is upgrading our IGBT materials portfolio to address the emerging trend toward achieving higher power densities," said Cathy Chu, global strategic marketing director, Consumer Electronics, Dow. "With its higher-temperature resistance compared to incumbent materials, this new silicone gel will enable our customers to design and manufacture higher-density IGBT modules with greater power system efficiency. This demonstrates Dow's commitment to advancing the EV and renewable energy sectors, both of which contribute significantly to global carbon reduction."

The launch of DOWSIL EG-4175 Silicone Gel supports key trends in EVs and renewable energy. In EVs, battery voltages are increasing from 400V to 800V to enable more efficient main inverter and faster battery charging. In PV panels and wind turbines, the power densities of inverters are increasing. This improves power efficiency and supports the handling of greater electrical loads. With higher junction temperature associated with higher voltages and greater electrical loads of the 7th generation IGBT technology, a silicone gel needs to have strong dielectric properties and enhanced thermal resistance.

Dow's portfolio of silicone-based dielectric gel products provides thermal resistance, electrical insulation, encapsulation, stress relief, and mechanical and environmental protection. The company's advanced DOWSIL EG-4175 Silicone Gel builds on these properties to provide several other advantages, including high-temperature resistance, low levels of silicone oil bleed and adhesion without a primer. Gels are a special class of encapsulant that can cure to an extremely soft material while providing the dimensional stability of an elastomer.

DOWSIL EG-4175 Silicone Gel joins DOWSIL EA-7158 Adhesive, an existing product, as part of Dow's total solution for IGBT modules. DOWSIL EA-7158 Adhesive is a one-part, high-strength silicone product that provides excellent primerless adhesion to many substrates. This solvent-free, non-flowing material cures rapidly with heat and is translucent in color.

Both DOWSIL EG-4175 Silicone Gel and DOWSIL EA-7158 Adhesive are available globally.

