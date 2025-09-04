Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ComplyMAP Group - A Leader in Global Compliance and RegTech

Complyport, MAP S.Platis, Quadprime, MAP Risk Management Services, MAPiTek and MAP FinTech Merge to Create Global AI-powered RegTech Powerhouse under UK-based ComplyMAP Group

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era in global regulatory compliance and RegTech begins with the formation of London-based ComplyMAP Group, a consolidated powerhouse uniting Complyport, MAP S.Platis, MAP FinTech, Quadprime Cybersecurity, MAP Risk Management Services and MAPiTek under a global management structure.

ComplyMAP Group - A Leader in Global Compliance and RegTech (PRNewsfoto/ComplyMAP Group)

This strategic merger positions AI-powered ComplyMAP Group as a leading global GRC and RegTech ecosystem in regulatory compliance, risk management, governance and technology-enabled solutions. With a strong presence across the UK, EU and UAE, ComplyMAP Group leverages decades of experience and a shared commitment to excellence in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), cyber risk, operational resilience and RegTech innovation. The Group unites market leaders with complementary strengths, centres of excellence, and a combined legacy of trust, innovation and expertise.

"The launch of ComplyMAP Group represents more than a merger - it's a bold step forward in reshaping how firms globally access compliance and RegTech solutions," said Managing Director Luis Parra, the Group's head of RegTech solutions. "Our clients can expect enhanced capabilities, broader geographical reach, and seamless integration across disciplines."

A Unified Brand Identity
ComplyMAP Group has adopted the castle icon originally associated with Complyport's 24 years supporting the UK financial services market as its official logo - a symbol of trust, resilience and continuity. This identity has been embraced across all ComplyMAP Group (CMG) brands, each of which now carries the "ComplyMAP Group" designation. All operations are now centralised globally, unlocking synergies and supporting international expansion through coordinated service delivery and cross-border expertise.

Expanded Services
The merger strengthens capabilities in RegTech, AI compliance advisory, GRC consulting, prudential support, cyber risk and resilience, ICT services, expert witness, audits, outsourcing, KYC, financial crime and s.166 support. Quadprime, MAP RMS and MAPiTek are now incorporated into Complyport, enhancing its proposition in operational resilience, cybersecurity and prudential regulation.

Leadership Updates
Pantelis Angelides (CEO of Quadprime) becomes Managing Director of Complyport's Cyber Risk and Resilience Management services, while Panayiotis Antoniou and Panagiotis Vassiliades (Joint-CEOs of MAP RMS) become Managing Directors of Complyport's Prudential and Risk Management Services. Greg Gregoriades joins as Managing Director of ICT Solutions, and Harri Petrou is appointed COO to drive global integration and operational excellence.

For media enquiries or further information, please contact:
info@complymap.com

http://complymap.com
www.complyport.com
www.mapsplatis.com
www.mapfintech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760570/ComplyMAP_Group.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760571/ComplyMAP_Group_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/ComplyMAP Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/complymap-group---a-leader-in-global-compliance-and-regtech-302545069.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.