Apacer Technology Inc.: Driving the Green Supply Chain: Apacer Launches Fully Lead-free SSD & CoreEnergy

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital storage leader Apacer (TWSE: 8271) today announced the launch of the industry's first Fully Lead-free SSD, the PV250-M280, taking the lead in addressing opportunities in the green supply chain as the EU's RoHS exemptions near expiration. At the same time, Apacer unveiled its CoreEnergy power regulation technology, further aligning with global energy-saving and carbon-reduction trends, and enabling clients to gain an early advantage in sustainable development.

Fully Lead-free SSD - Proactively Complying with EU Regulations

The PV250-M280 is designed to mitigate future risks associated with the expiration of EU RoHS exemptions. By adopting fully lead-free resistors and utilizing low-temperature solder paste combined with underfill technology in the SMT (Surface Mount Technology) process, the SSD not only meets green product standards but also ensures outstanding performance and reliability. Additionally, it contributes to energy conservation, reduced power consumption, and lower material costs-providing enterprises with a sustainable upgrade option.

CoreEnergy - Application-Aware SSD Power Management

With the rising demand for storage solutions that deliver both high performance and energy efficiency, Apacer's CoreEnergy introduces multiple preset energy modes through a hardware-software co-design. These modes allow users to select the optimal setting based on their application requirements, effectively reducing power consumption and preventing SSD overheating. CoreEnergy ensures reliable, continuous operation in fan-less devices, battery-powered systems, and 24/7 environments, addressing the critical need for energy-efficient storage across industries.

Apacer CEO C.K. Chang stated: "Our mission is sustainable storage that combines compliance with innovation. Lead-free DRAM and SSD, along with CoreEnergy, ensure high performance with energy efficiency."

Strengthening ESG Commitments

Apacer's Fully Lead-free product portfolio now extends from DDR5 to SSDs, further integrated with its Core technologies-including power regulation, voltage stabilization, and snapshot backup-to comprehensively support ESG and sustainability goals. Chang emphasized:"In response to the global decarbonization movement, we are committed to embedding green innovation into our products and technologies, helping our customers prepare early for sustainable opportunities, and shaping a more eco-friendly future together."

About Apacer

Founded in 1997, Apacer (TWSE:8271) is a leading global digital storage brand with comprehensive R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. With years of accumulated patented digital storage technology and deep successful R&D experience, Apacer provides a competitive range of customized products and services. Our product lines are diversified, covering solutions for memory modules, industrial SSDs, consumer digital storage products and Internet of Things integrated applications.

Apacer is devoted to implementing our core value "Becoming Better Partners:" we deliver on our promises, strive for constant improvement, and develop solutions that are mutually beneficial for us and our customers. We continually create innovative, diversified storage solutions and hardware/software integration services for various industries. We endeavor to become a better partner in the industrial ecosystem and deliver substantial benefits to all stakeholders.

