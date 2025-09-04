Anzeige
04.09.2025 11:12 Uhr
DMEC; City of The Hague: DMEC: Mapping the ocean environment to develop offshore renewable energy programs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dutch Marine Energy Centre (DMEC) in The Hague is working hard to bring increased value to the offshore renewable energy sector with new applications and research. One such project is DIOMEDEO funded by the European Space Agency (ESA), in collaboration with EOMAP GmbH & Co. KG (DE), Crestwing (DK), ORPC (CA/IE), the consortium brings together world-class expertise in EO analytics, offshore renewable energy innovation, and stakeholder engagement. DIOMEDEO uses satellite data to better map the ocean environment, and provides innovators with real, usable data for their offshore renewable energy programmes.

DMEC is a non-profit organisation operating within the 'Blue Economy', and its mission is to accelerate offshore renewable energy solutions such as wind, wave and offshore solar power. With mounting political and budget challenges, the pressure is on to drive public awareness around the Blue Economy and keep the momentum going in this vital area of research and to promote nature-positive initiatives that sustain the existing marine environment. Based in The Hague, DMEC works to advance innovation, support market development and promote policies for offshore renewable energy projects.

The Blue Economy has faced a number of challenges in recent times, with the current US administration pushing back on climate initiatives and blocking progress in renewable energy solutions. "Looking at the political climate in the US - and even the EU to some extent - there is a lot of push back on some of these offshore projects because they are deemed to be too expensive or not necessary. But the truth is they ARE necessary. We need to start working on them now, because in 20 years it will be too late. We are lucky that there are a lot of people in the Hague and beyond that are ready to fight for these projects and help make them a reality." Pablo Briggs, project manager at DMEC.

Read the full story and listen to Pablo Briggs of DMEC and DIOMEDEO on Stories of Purpose: https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/impact/mapping-ocean-environment-diomedeo-dmec

About The Hague & Partners

The Hague & Partners is the official marketing & acquisition organisation for the promotion of The Hague, focused on residents, visitors, conferences, businesses, and institutions. www.thehague.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmec-mapping-the-ocean-environment-to-develop-offshore-renewable-energy-programs-302546403.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
