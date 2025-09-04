

Bellevue, WA - September 04, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - PCM Encore announced it has surpassed $1.2 billion in client assets under management, marking a milestone just six months after opening its platform to outside families. The firm, founded by Michael Paulus, has established itself as a trusted partner for 57 families nationwide, offering a comprehensive suite of tax-efficient investment and wealth planning solutions. PCM Encore entered the market to provide institutional-quality investment access, advanced tax strategies, and family office services to clients navigating an increasingly complex financial environment. In its first two quarters, the firm expanded its reach with registered advisors in Aspen, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle, and plans for further growth in 2025. Key Highlights From PCM Encore's First Six Months Since inviting external families onto the platform, PCM Encore has: Surpassed $1.2 billion in client assets under management

Onboarded 57 families across the U.S.

Expanded its network of registered advisors in Aspen, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle

Built a dedicated direct investments team in Menlo Park

Scaled the team to over 15 professionals, including key hires in direct investments, compliance, client service, and technology

Delivered planning services across tax strategy, estate planning, and investment management

Facilitated client access to a broad range of private and public market strategies, including direct indexing, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and venture capital After-Tax Outperformance Through Volatility & Direct Indexing Amid a turbulent start to 2025, PCM Encore's investment team implemented aggressive TLH strategies-particularly during the April market pullback triggered by the "Liberation Day" tariffs. As a result, while broad indices like the S&P 500 were flat year-to-date through May, PCM Encore clients finished meaningfully ahead on an after-tax basis. "It's easy to overlook the value of tax-aware investing until you see it in action," said Bradford Lin, Direct Investments Principal at PCM Encore. "Even in a flat market, we've helped clients compound wealth more effectively through precise tax loss harvesting and proactive portfolio management." The firm reported over 1% tax alpha in Q1, and expects even stronger results for Q2 after the volatility surrounding Liberation Day-though full data is still pending. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and tax alpha results may vary based on individual circumstances and market conditions. Delivering Results That Matter Beyond working with best-in-class fund managers, PCM Encore backs its wealth platform with active sourcing and direct investments across asset classes. Recent highlights include: A successful exit from Vector , a trucking and logistics software firm, at a nine-figure valuation, where PCM Encore was a seed investor and board member

, a trucking and logistics software firm, at a nine-figure valuation, where PCM Encore was a seed investor and board member Breaking ground on the first major multifamily development of 2025 in the Seattle metro area, in partnership with ACG and Prudential These investments reflect the firm's ability to originate, underwrite, and manage differentiated opportunities in alignment with client portfolios. "Our first six months have demonstrated the value of deep investment expertise combined with a client-first mindset," said Michael Paulus, founder of PCM Encore. "We have worked closely with our asset management partners and direct investment team to deliver meaningful outcomes for families seeking to preserve and grow their wealth in a challenging environment." PCM Encore's early momentum reflects a broader shift among ultra-high-net-worth clients seeking customized solutions outside of traditional wirehouses. According to the 2025 Wealth Industry Survey by Natixis Investment Managers, global AUM is projected to grow 13.7% this year, with persistent demand for alternative strategies and after-tax planning. A Platform Built for the Next Generation of Wealth Over the past six months, PCM Encore's team has grown to more than 15 professionals. The firm's roster includes a number of key hires, including: Bradford Lin, Direct Investments Principal and former KKR private equity executive

John Shepard, Chief Technology Officer and former Microsoft executive

Sam Rice, Chief Compliance Officer

PCM Encore is a technology-forward, independent fiduciary financial advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, trusts, and family offices. The firm combines a personalized, client-first approach with institutional investment access, proprietary strategies, and deep expertise in tax and estate planning. PCM Encore is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with advisors and investment professionals based in Aspen, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, and Menlo Park. Contact Information Organization: PCM Encore Contact: Michael Paulus Email: hello@encoreinvestment.com Website: https://encoreinvestment.com/

