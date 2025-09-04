zvoove Appoints Rolf Henrik Bekkstrand as New Group CTO

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, announces the appointment of Rolf Henrik Bekkstrand as its new Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective September 1, 2025. With over 15 years of leadership experience and playbooks in AI, SaaS, DevOps, and driving innovation as a competitive advantage, Rolf Henrik will assume responsibility for steering the strategic technology portfolio and planning, as well as leading group-wide technology initiatives and frameworks to drive scalable innovation across the zvoove ecosystem.

Rolf's extensive professional journey includes serving as Director of Cloud and Engineering at Visma since May 2019, where he expertly delivered impactful services and unified cloud strategy across autonomous companies. His ability to blend commercial acumen with a strong technical foundation will be invaluable as zvoove further evolves its AI-enhanced offerings and establishes robust technology playbooks to scale operations across its multiple entities and regions. For zvoove's customers, this means faster access to innovative AI Agents that deliver measurable outcomes, along with even greater reliability and scalability of the platforms they rely on every day.

This leadership transition follows CPTO Sascha Alber's earlier decision to step back. Sascha will stay with zvoove as a consultant through 2025 to support Rolf's onboarding.

Commenting on his appointment, Rolf said: "Joining zvoove marks an exciting new chapter. I've spent my career bridging technology expertise with practical business outcomes, and I look forward to applying that experience to strengthen zvoove's AI capabilities, unified technology playbooks, and scalable infrastructure. It's a tremendous opportunity to help propel zvoove through its next phase of innovation and building the next software champion in Europe."

Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove Group, added: "We are excited to welcome Rolf to the zvoove leadership team. His extensive experience in cloud, engineering, and AI-driven transformation positions him perfectly to steer our technology vision. With Sascha's ongoing support through year-end, we're confident in a seamless handover that will strengthen our group-level tech strategy and unlock new opportunities for innovation and scale."

Sascha Alber, outgoing CPTO, commented: "It has been a privilege to shape zvoove's product and technology journey. I am proud of what we have built, and I look forward to collaborating with Rolf over the coming months to ensure continuity while enabling fresh leadership to drive our strategic technology roadmap."

zvoove continues to lead the digital transformation of the temporary staffing, cleaning, and private security sectors in Europe. Its platforms integrate AI Agents, industry leading product portfolios, and scalable automations to serve thousands of clients. Rolf Henrik's arrival signals an exciting evolution in zvoove's strategic and technological trajectory.

About zvoove

zvoove is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 8,000 customers trust zvoove. Today, they manage more than 3 million workers, EUR 21 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 850 people at 23 locations across Europe and Latin America.

