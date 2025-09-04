Roborock is "Rocking Life, Inside and Out" at IFA 2025 with first launch of RockMow and RockNeo lawnmower series

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, announces its participation in IFA 2025 with its "Rocking Life, Inside and Out" theme, inviting consumers and industry observers to venture outside their homes, and into their lawns, as it releases globally for the first time its RockMow and RockNeo series of high-end lawnmowers for European consumers. The news comes as the brand was named by IDC in 2025 H1 as the #1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner brand in terms of unit shipments in Northern Europe, Germany, Korea, and Turkey-where it captured over 50% market share. (Source) In terms of financial performance, in August 2025, the brand's mid-year financial report indicated revenue increase by an impressive 78.96% YoY, reaching 7.9 Billion RMB as filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Recently, Roborock also announced its intention for a new listing in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Expansion into Outdoors Appliances: RockMow & RockNeo

RockMow and RockNeo Series are Roborock's first ever robotic lawnmowers. This groundbreaking lineup has been designed to redefine lawn care. Leveraging years of innovation and excellence in RVC (Robotic Vacuum Cleaner) AI-powered navigation, precision control, and intelligent automation, Roborock brings its trusted home robotics expertise outdoors, delivering tailored solutions for lawns of all sizes and terrains. The new lineup includes three models - RockMow Z1, RockMow S1, and RockNeo Q1. Roborock's bet into the outside appliance category brings significant innovations to the consumer, such as an AWD - All Wheel Drives approach where each wheel includes four independent in-wheel motors, one in each wheel, providing powerful driving capabilities; AI-powered categorized avoidance strategy balancing obstacle avoidance and cutting coverage; up to 80% (39°) slope climbing coverage, and much more.

Welcome the new high-performance mid-ranger: Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro

IFA 2025 is also the stage of the latest RVC by the brand with the launch of the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro. Designed to deliver powerful, adaptive cleaning with effortless precision, the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design, ensuring homes are healthier and more hygienic than ever before. The device not only features a 25,000 Pa HyperForce Suction, one of the highest suction powers in its class, but also has an upgraded AdaptiLift Chassis. Thanks to the product's omni-directional wheels, the robot intelligently adjusts its body height to maintain optimal suction contact on carpets up to 3 cm thick. The Qrevo Curv 2 Pro's 7.98 cm ultra-slim design is one of the thinnest models in Roborock's lineup of full LiDAR equipped robot vacuums. This is thanks to its RetractSense Navigation System, which ensures precise mapping and cleaning. In open spaces, the navigation module stays elevated for 360° scanning, while under furniture, it retracts automatically with a 100° rear view for tight-space cleaning. The Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro is set to launch with MSRP pricing in the European Union at €1299. US availability and/or pricing for this product is unconfirmed at the time of launch.

Roborock F25 Ultra: Tough on Germs, Easy on the Floor

Continuing its penetration into the home wet-dry vacuum cleaner segment, Roborock launches at IFA 2025 its newest and highest performance handheld device in the F25 family - the Roborock F25 Ultra. The biggest upgrade of the F25 Ultra lies in its groundbreaking high-temperature cleaning technologies. Tough on germs and easy on floors as verified by extensive TÜV SÜD testing, the VaporFlow mode unleashes a high-volume, 150°C steam from six optimized outlets, effortlessly blasting away dried-on messes and stubborn stains without the need for harsh chemicals. This powerful steam delivers over 99.99% bacteria removal rate and allergen reduction rate. The Roborock F25 Ultra is already available with MSRP pricing at $799 in the US and €799 in the EU.

Roborock H60 & H60 Hub Series of Stick Vacuum Cleaners

Beyond its wet-dry vacuum cleaners, Roborock is also showing at IFA 2025 its new Roborock H60 and Roborock H60 Hub Series, a major expansion of the company's product portfolio into the high-end stick vacuum cleaner segment. The Roborock H60 Hub Series introduces a new auto-empty dock that transforms home cleaning into a smooth experience across all models in this series. Simply dock your vacuum, and in just 10 seconds, dust is automatically emptied into a sealed dust bag while the device recharges automatically, ready for the next clean with minimal effort. Additionally, all models in the H60 series feature an innovative bendable wand that makes light work of hard-to-reach spots, such as those situated around sharp corners or in tight spaces between objects. With a bend of up to 90°, this flexible tool can easily glide under furniture, delivering a superior, hassle-free clean even in spaces as narrow as 5.6cm. The Roborock H60 Series & H60 Hub Series is available in the European Union at a price of between €299.99 - €499.99 depending on the model. US availability and/or pricing for this product is unconfirmed at the time of launch.

Roborock Zeo X: blending aesthetics with the best fabric care

Launching in select European markets, the Roborock Zeo X washer-dryer combines one of the sleekest designs in the industry with high-end washing and drying technology. At just 594mm deep (without door), it fits effortlessly into narrow spaces, without compromising on capacity (11kg Wash / 6kg Dry). The ultra-thin body is complemented by a fully integrated seamless door, blending perfectly into modern interiors. Powered by Zeo-cycle drying technology, Roborock Zeo X keeps drying temperatures low-around 50°C for most fabrics and approximately 37°C for delicate materials like wool and silk. Clothes come out dry, soft, and protected thanks to dual airflow and low-heat drying, offering better care and improved efficiency. With Dual Woolmark Green Certification, enjoy professional-grade wool care in both washing and drying at home. Roborock Zeo X delivers an elevated washing experience with Roborock FineFoam technology. Developed in-house, Roborock FineFoam generates ultra-dense microfoam that penetrates deep into fabrics, lifting dirt more effectively while remaining gentle. The Roborock Zeo X Washer Dryer is set to have MSRP pricing in select markets of the European Union of €1499. US availability and/or pricing for this product is unconfirmed at the time of launch.

Roborock Saros Z70 AI-Powered Customization & Programming Mode

The Roborock Saros Z70 which shocked the industry as the first commercially availiable Robot Vacuum Cleaner with an Omnigrip is also receiving important software updates at IFA 2025.The first one is AI customizable recognition for the purpose of identification. In addition to the 108 objects pre-programmed into the robotic vacuum, users can take pictures to define and label up to 50 additional objects in the app. The Roborock Saros Z70 will then be able to find those objects in the house and note them as labeled on the app during its cleaning routine. Omnigrip interaction with customer-added objects is not supported at the moment. Additionally, the addition of the Programming mode will allow users to utilize a drag and drop menu on the Roborock app to have fun creating custom-made programs on the robot. Including setting each one of the 5 axis of the OmniGrip at will, moving around the house for a specific distance, turning around, deploying the side brush, saying something, and others. Upon executing the program, the robot will execute all actions included and designed by users. This feature is intended for user exploration purposes and not directly related to cleaning performance.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. Having become the #1 best-selling Robotic Vacuum Cleaner brand in 2024 according to IDC, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in millions of homes across 230+ countries and regions. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. As of 2025, Roborock serves more than 19 million households. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

