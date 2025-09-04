Specificity Inc.: Specificity Gains Momentum - CEO Jason Wood Featured on The Street Reports Podcast as New Director Joins to Drive AI and Web3 Growth

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), the digital marketing agency redefining precision advertising through its hybrid ad-tech and agency model, today announced two significant milestones in its ongoing expansion. CEO Jason Wood was recently featured on The Street Reports Podcast, where he outlined the company's forward-looking vision for the future of digital marketing, AI, and Web3. At the same time, Specificity strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Eddie Olavarria as Director of Digital Marketing Performance, a role that will be central to driving the company's next phase of growth and international expansion, initially throughout Europe.

"Specificity's CEO Jason Wood Discusses Growth, AI, Web3 Marketing and more…"

In his first appearance on The Street Reports Podcast, CEO Jason Wood detailed how Specificity is changing the ad-tech landscape by combining cutting-edge AI with a no-nonsense agency model. Wood highlighted how Specificity's proprietary technology eliminates wasted ad spending by filtering out bot traffic before dollars are spent, ensuring brands only reach real human audiences.

"Our tech stack solves two problems," Wood explained during the interview. "Automation for scale - which is critical in capital markets - and the elimination of bot traffic before spending. That's how we build audiences that drive real ROI."

Wood underscored Specificity's advantage as Web3, and blockchain-driven autonomy reshape the landscape of consumer privacy and targeting. "Big Tech profits from fraud and wasted ad dollars," he noted. "Our mission is to challenge that system and guide brands into a future where precision targeting and transparency set the standard." The Street Reports Podcast Listen Now!

"Specificity Expands Leadership Team with Eddie Olavarria to Accelerate ROI and Global Reach"

Building on this momentum, Specificity is proud to announce the appointment of Eddie Olavarria as Director of Digital Marketing Performance.

Eddie brings more than 20 years of expertise in paid media, analytics, and conversion optimization, with a proven track record of managing multi-million-dollar advertising budgets and consistently delivering 4x+ ROAS. Over his career, he has helped businesses across diverse industries transform digital ad spend into measurable growth.

In his new role, Eddie will lead performance marketing strategies, advanced analytics, and campaign optimization-driving outcomes that go beyond impressions and clicks. His results-driven approach aligns seamlessly with Specificity's mission to eliminate industry waste and deliver smarter, sharper, and more ethical marketing solutions.

"Eddie is a powerhouse addition to our leadership team," said Jason Wood. "He's not just a marketer; he's an innovator who knows how to scale brands profitably. His obsession with data, precision, and meaningful ROI makes him the perfect fit for Specificity as we continue to build momentum."

About Specificity

Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) is a digital marketing firm that combines the strengths of agency creativity with proprietary ad-tech innovation. The company's hybrid model ensures clients benefit from both human-driven strategy and AI-powered precision. By eliminating fraudulent traffic before ad dollars are spent, Specificity delivers unprecedented efficiency, higher ROI, and unmatched targeting accuracy across industries and global markets. For more information, visit: www.specificityinc.com

