Phoenix Motor Inc.: PhoenixEV to Showcase Full Line of Zero-Emission Transit and Commercial EVs at APTA TRANSform 2025

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC PINK:PEVM) ("Phoenix Motor" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced that its North American division, PhoenixEV, will showcase its line of heavy-duty transit buses and medium- and light-duty commercial electric vehicles at the APTA TRANSform Conference & EXPO, taking place September 14-17, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. PhoenixEV will be located at Booth #241.

"PhoenixEV is proud to bring our Buy America-compliant buses, shuttles, trucks, and new last-mile delivery EVs to the forefront at APTA TRANSform 2025," said John Walsh, CEO of PhoenixEV. "With over 60 million zero-emission miles already logged across our fleet and a growing $200 million backlog of orders, PhoenixEV is delivering proven, scalable solutions that help transit agencies and fleets meet ambitious electrification goals today-not years from now."

Showcasing Innovation Across the EV Spectrum

PhoenixEV's lineup includes:

Heavy-Duty Transit Buses - Industry-leading vehicles delivering reliable service with over 40% market share in the North American electric transit bus market.

Medium- and Light-Duty Commercial EVs - Including shuttle buses, school buses, and delivery trucks engineered for fleet efficiency and rapid deployment.

MEV2/LSV Mini-EV - PhoenixEV's new California-assembled low-speed EV designed for food delivery and last-mile operations, debuting for the first time at APTA.

PhoenixEV has built one of the most trusted reputations in commercial electrification, delivering more than 1,300 vehicles across transit and fleet markets and logging over 60 million zero-emission miles that demonstrate long-term reliability. Its $200 million in contracted orders and letters of intent reflect strong market demand, while strategic partnerships in wireless charging, AI-driven charging optimization, and autonomous bus technology highlight the Company's commitment to driving innovation.

Walsh and Josh, along with other PhoenixEV representatives, will be in attendance at APTA TRANSform 2025. To schedule a meeting, please contact sales@phoenixev.ai

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc. is redefining commercial transportation with smart, zero-emission electric vehicles. Through our two brands - PhoenixEV (America manufacturing for America market) and EdisonFuture (International resources for international market) - we deliver a full range of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty EVs, from transit and shuttle buses to delivery vans and trucks.

With cutting-edge electric drive systems and seamless integration of autonomous driving technologies, Phoenix is driving the future of sustainable transit, logistics, and community mobility - in the U.S. and beyond. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

IR@phoenixev.ai

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

PEV@redchip.com

