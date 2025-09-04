Cleveland Police cuts redaction process by 50% with Simpson Associates' AI-Powered RedactXpert

YORK, United Kingdom, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpson Associates, a leading data transformation partner to the Blue Light sector, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Cleveland Police to roll out Simpson Associates' AI-powered redaction software, RedactXpert®, across the force.

Cleveland Police, facing the daily challenge of redacting vast numbers of documents and case files for the Crown Prosecution Service, sought a more efficient solution. Their current redaction tool provided good outcomes and while effective, they were keen to investigate if enhancements and further cost and time savings could be made.

RedactXpert® is an AI powered document auto-redaction?tool, that identifies and redacts Personally Identifiable Information (PII) with the power of AI. Developed by Simpson Associates, it is one of the only automated redaction tools integrating Microsoft Azure AI Service, and is designed to improve accuracy, efficiency and speed of redacting PII within documents.

The partnership with Simpson Associates and Cleveland Police first started with an AI Assessment. The assessment was a comprehensive evaluation of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can transform a Police force, delving into specific ways AI can drive efficiency, optimise operations and enhance customer or citizen experiences.

Simpson Associates' AI Assessment identified a number of areas where they could help Cleveland on their AI journey. Redacting documents and case files was the first requirement they chose to look at, and the force agreed that RedactXpert® could be a good fit for their needs. Keen to ensure the product provided what Cleveland needed, the force initially embarked on an 8 week trial.

Cleveland Police had researched alternative AI-powered redaction tools on the market, but one of the key reasons that led them to trial RedactXpert was the fact it was built on Microsoft Azure. This aligned with the rest of their Microsoft environment, and they made a decision to deploy it on Cleveland's Microsoft Azure tenant.

Glen Ward, Superintendent at Cleveland Police, explains:

"When looking at a solution to our redaction demands, we were keen not to incorporate a stand alone point solution. RedactXpert stood out as its built on Microsoft Azure, and we particularly liked how Simpson Associates' development of the software was done in close collaboration with Microsoft. Having already invested heavily in Microsoft technology, we wanted a solution that would work seamlessly across that environment. Not only does it benefit the teams needing to maintain and support the systems, but ensures a more user friendly and accessible platform for those officers using it."

During their trial period, Cleveland agreed to be a development partner for RedactXpert. Working in close collaboration with Simpson Associates and Microsoft, this enabled them to help shape the next phase of the product development, ensuring it was fit for purpose for police needs.

Another reason for going down the Microsoft route, is Cleveland's ambition to incorporate other AI services. Simpson Associates have a number of AI applications built on Azure AI Services, such as translation and transcription tools, all designed to improve efficiencies within Police.

Ward continues:

"Our strategic partnership with Simpson Associates will benefit us long term and ensure we're future proofing our technology roadmap. In addition, Simpson Associates are equipped to support us longer term on our AI journey across multiple solutions."

Following the 8 week trial, Cleveland Police were delighted with how RedactXpert was improving their overall redaction process. Cleveland Police have now implemented the product force wide for all teams to take advantage of.

"Using RedactXpert, we've now reduced the time spent redacting by 50% which is incredible, but more importantly now frees up further resource to focus on frontline policing."

Giles Horwood, CEO at Simpson Associates, commented:

"I am thrilled to be working in partnership with Cleveland Police on their AI roadmap. The force wide roll out of RedactXpert is just the first stage of our partnership, and I look forward to continuing that success. Cleveland's input in helping to shape the next phase of RedactXpert has been invaluable."

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a data transformation partner, providing a full range of services - from advisory support and data strategy to AI-powered platform implementations and managed services. They help organisations in both the public and private sectors turn their data into actionable insights to drive positive change.?

A Microsoft Partner of the Year 2024 Award Winner for Community Response, they are a Microsoft Solutions Partner, holding the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialisation and the Migrate Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure Specialisation, as well as Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); and Infrastructure (Azure).?They are also a Databricks partner and an IBM Gold Partner, specialising in Cognos Analytics and Planning Analytics.?

About Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police are responsible for policing the area of Cleveland, covering the districts of Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees and Middlesbrough. The area covers approximately 230 square miles and has a population of around 560,000.

