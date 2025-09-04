U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Historic Title Sponsorship of 2025 Pacific Coast Open at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

Global Sports Brand Marks Eighth Year Partnering with the Iconic West Coast Polo Club

SANTA BARBARA, CA AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn. , the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly marked a major milestone this past weekend as the Title Sponsor of the 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open, held August 15-31 at the iconic Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. This prestigious tournament, known as the crown jewel of West Coast polo, brought together top-tier talent and record-breaking crowds for one of the sport's most celebrated events.

For the first time, U.S. Polo Assn. served as the Title Sponsor of the 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open, one of the oldest and most revered polo tournaments in the world, dating back to 1908. As part of a broader partnership, U.S. Polo Assn. also served as the Official Apparel Brand and Stadium Sponsor of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club for the 2025 season, extending its relationship with the club into its eighth consecutive year.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to have supported the Pacific Coast Open for many years, as one of the most historic and prestigious tournaments in the world, and this year we are thrilled to be the Pacific Coast Open's Title Sponsor,"?said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our longstanding partnership and collaboration with the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club as Official Apparel Brand and Stadium Sponsor, gives U.S. Polo Assn. the wonderful opportunity to celebrate the brand's authentic connection to the sport and its heritage, alongside polo players, fans, and the Santa Barbara community through this exceptional event."

Throughout the tournament, U.S. Polo Assn. hosted branded activations and offered exclusive 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open merchandise, available both on-site at the Santa Barbara Club Boutique and online at uspashop.com . The sports brand also collaborated with fellow Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club partners for lifestyle and social content opportunities, further celebrating the authentic connection between the sport, fashion, and California culture.

The tournament featured an elite lineup of athletes, including U.S. Polo Assn. Brand Ambassador Nico Escobar, who took the field for Team La Karina. In an action-packed final game, La Karina secured its first-ever Pacific Coast Open title with a 12-10 win over Carbenella. La Karina's Felipe "Pipe" Vercellino delivered a dominant performance and earned Most Valuable Player honors after scoring nine of his team's twelve goals.

"The U.S. Polo Assn. brand continues to enhance the sports experience for players, fans, and our community for the prestigious Pacific Coast Open," said Henry Walker, President of the Board of Directors for Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. "The long-standing partnership between U.S. Polo Assn. and the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is a true testament to our shared passion for the sport."

The 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open remains the most coveted prize in West Coast polo and is a symbol of tradition, excellence, and competitive spirit. With U.S. Polo Assn.'s title sponsorship, this year's event elevated not only the level of play but also the lifestyle and experience for fans and players.

