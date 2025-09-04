Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Announces Drill Target Preparation for the Con Mine, Yellowknife, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on our 2025-2026 drilling strategy along the past producing Campbell Shear (CS) with an objective to delineate additional potential gold mineralized zones.

Con Mine Option (CMO) Focus

The 2025-2026 exploration program includes:

An evaluation of the year-end 2002 historical resources (650,000 ounces @11-12 g/t 3 (S ee further in this press release )) between surface and the current depth of the Robertson shaft (-1,900 metres) at a different Cut-Off Grade (COG).

This evaluation will provide drill targets in an area where the historical resource was left behind unmined during a low gold price environment (2002) of US$340 per ounce of gold.

Preparation of drill holes targets in the Yellorex trend of the CS where the Company has already outlined a Mineral Resources Estimates (MRE) in 2022 2 (See further in this press release) , and where additional ounces have the potential to be added between surface and 700 metre depth.

The Company has also received two Government (GNWT) Mineral Incentives grants totaling $257,560 for the Con Mine drilling and for the Walsh Lake area north of Yellowknife.

A Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) followed by Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) after completion of the drill program.

Under the CMO agreement, the Company has the right to acquire 100% of the CMO property from a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions set out in the agreement, as reported in the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021. Gold Terra's option on the CMO with Newmont is until Nov 21, 2027, supporting ongoing CS drilling and potential resource growth.

In addition, additional exploration targets along the CS and its subsidiaries would be evaluated on the adjoining 100% owned district scale Yellowknife Project which has tremendous potential for the discovery of additional mineral resources, beyond the current 1,207,000 inferred ounces (MRE September 20221 See further in pressrelease).

Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, commented, "When we signed the 100% purchase option of the Con Mine in November 2021, the gold price was hovering between US$1600 and 1750 per ounce. As we have entered a new gold momentum window with the gold price sitting well above US$3500, this is a game changer. Our CMO and current district scale land holdings have tremendous exploration potential to add additional ounces to our current mineral resources. Gold Terra has 100% access to one of the largest past-producing high-grade gold belts in Canada along the prolific Campbell Shear. Over the last few months, we have been preparing our drilling targets along the Campbell Shear, and we look forward to executing our next program."

A long section showing the 2025-2026 drill target areas is shown in the figure below:

Yellowknife Project 2021 MRE1 :

The Yellowknife Project has an extensive land position over 836 square kilometres covering 70 kilometers of the CS and the previous exploration indicates the potential to host multiple deposits. To date, the Yellowknife Project's contiguous Northbelt Property has a March 2021 mineral resource estimate of 1,207,000 inferred ounces 15 km north of the Con Mine and the city of Yellowknife in 4 satellite deposits, with the Crestaurum open pit @ 6 g/t Au (see Gold Terra's Oct. 21, 2022 Technical Report).

For current resource estimates please refer to the October 21, 2022 technical report, titled "Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the CMO Property, Yellowknife City Gold Project, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada" with an effective date of September 2, 2022, by Qualified Person, Allan Armitage, Ph. D., P. Geo., SGS Geological Services, which can be found on the Company's website at https://www.goldterracorp.com and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

October 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate2 :

Indicated and Inferred resources (MRE October 2022 - see Gold Terra's Oct. 21, 2022 Technical Report) near surface and south of the Con Mine are shown in the table below:

Area Category Cut-off Grade (g/t Au) Tonnes Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold Ounces CMO Property Yellorex Main Indicated /UG 3.5 821,000 7.55 109,000 Inferred/UG 3.5 993,000 6.89 220,000 Yellorex North Inferred/UG 3.5 463,000 7.42 111,000 Kam Point Inferred/UG 3.5 536,000 5.83 101,000 Total: Indicated/UG 3.5 821,000 7.55 109,000 Inferred/UG 3.5 1,992,000 6.74 432,000

The classification of the current Mineral Resource Estimate into Indicated and Inferred is consistent with current 2014 CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Additional drilling will be required to upgrade/verify the resource estimates.

Con Mine Historical Reserve3 :

The Con Mine closed in 2003 when the gold price was around US$ 340 per ounce, with approximately 650,000 ounces at 11-12 g/t Au in historic reserves and combined resources as shown in the table below. Please refer to the October 21, 2022 technical report, titled "Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the CMO Property, Yellowknife City Gold Project, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada" with an effective date of September 2, 2022, by Qualified Person, Allan Armitage, Ph. D., P. Geo., SGS Geological Services, which can be found on the Company's website at https://www.goldterracorp.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

*Note: The Historic Reserves and Resources quoted above are historical in nature and are not NI 43-101 compliant. They were compiled and reported by MNML during its operation and closure of the Con Mine (2003). Con Mine Ore Reserve Statement January 1st 2003, including:

Mineral Reserves Proven 171,000 11.31 62,000 Probable 340,000 11.66 126,000 Mineral Resources Measured 408,000 12.03 158,000 Indicated 875,000 10.97 304,000

The historical estimates are historical in nature and should not be relied upon, however, they do give indications of mineralization on the property. The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as current Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves and Gold Terra is not treating the historical estimates as current Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves. Parameters for the resource/reserve categories listed above are not known.

Gold Terra's strategic land holdings covering an extensive mineralized system in the Yellowknife Gold Belt are shown in the figure below:

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 918 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilmetres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO

gpanneton@goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 416-710-0646

strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource could ever be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "Measured Mineral Resources," "Indicated Mineral Resources," or "Inferred Mineral Resources" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such mineral resources. Refer to the Technical Report, once filed, for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historic Resource Estimates and Newmont Corporation's Involvement

The historic reserve/resource estimates referenced in this press release, which were compiled during the operation and closure of the Con Mine by Newmont's predecessor company (2003), are provided for historic context only. These estimates do not reflect Newmont's current resource base. Gold Terra is solely responsible for the exploration and verification of these resources, and any updated estimates will need to comply with current industry standards. Newmont Corporation is not responsible for Gold Terra's exploration activities, nor for any resource updates or future developments related to the CMO property.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The Company prepares its disclosure in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Terms relating to Mineral Resources in this news release are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended ("CIM Standards"). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC will now recognize estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources", which are defined in substantially similar terms to the corresponding CIM Standards. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Standards.

U.S. investors are cautioned that while the foregoing terms are "substantially similar" to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any Mineral Resources that the Company may report as "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the Mineral Resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "Inferred Mineral Resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the current drilling on the Campbell Shear, potentially adding ounces to the Company's current YCG mineral resource, and the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent MD&A and annual information form available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Except as required under applicable securities legislation and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Gold Terra Resource Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gold-terra-announces-drill-target-preparation-for-the-con-mine-yellowknife-nwt-1068619