Aspira Women's Health Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

New Executive Brings 20+ Years of Accounting,

Capital Markets & Biotechnology Experience

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Aspira Women's Health Inc. ("Aspira" or the "Company") (QTCQB:AWHL), an AI enhanced bio-analytical based women's health company focused on delivering the leading tools critical to gynecologic disease diagnostics and disease management, today announced the appointment of Brian Hungerford as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 2, 2025.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Hungerford to our executive team," commented Mike Buhle, CEO of Aspira. "As our new CFO, he brings a strong combination of financial expertise, strategic vision, and operational excellence. We are pushing forward with growth and progress on multiple fronts, particularly as we take market share with our existing revenue generating products, as well as R&D development of promising new solutions for women's healthcare. The business is scaling, growing more complex, and we are excited for Mr. Hungerford to immediately help make a positive impact across multiple fronts."

Brian Hungerford is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), and an experienced executive with over 20 years of experience in a wide range of industries. Mr. Hungerford has previously served in variety of accounting and finance roles at several public companies, including Constellation Energy Group, Dynegy, and Merrill Lynch-Bank of America.

He also held similar roles at several private companies, such as Mercuria Energy Group, a global energy trader, and Windstar LPG-a multi-national transportation and logistics firm. Throughout his career, Mr. Hungerford gained significant experience in SEC reporting, project management, process improvements, systems design & implementation and automation. He is also certified in Lean Six Sigma.

Most recently, Mr. Hungerford was the CFO for Kiromic Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical R&D company focused on novel cancer treatments without the use of chemotherapy, with the most advanced being a phase 1 trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

About Aspira Women's Health Inc.?

Aspira Women's Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases. OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuiteSM. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer risk for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year.

OvaWatch® provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus® is a reflex process of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with an adnexal mass planned for surgery.?????

Our in-development test pipeline will expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and address the tremendous need for non-invasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, we intend to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, we have developed the first-ever non-invasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of severe endometriosis. Through our ongoing endometriosis development program, we are combining microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data, with the intent of identifying all endometriosis independent of disease location or severity.?

Forward-Looking Statements?

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the timing and completion of any products in the development pipeline and other statements that are predictive in nature, and whether the marketing of the OvaSuiteSM portfolio will prove successful. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "designed to," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," and other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the SEC, including those factors identified as "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Aspira presently does not know, or that Aspira currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Aspira's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while Aspira may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Aspira expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aspira's assessments of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.?

