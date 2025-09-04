Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 13:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Expands DOG Coin Treasury to Over 391 Million Coins

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced the expansion of its corporate treasury with the purchase of an additional 27,147,796 DOG coins.

This latest acquisition increases the Company's DOG holdings from 364,364,694 DOG to a new total of 391,512,490 DOG coins. The purchase represents another step in C2 Blockchain's long-term strategy to build one of the most transparent, digital-asset-backed balance sheets in the public markets.

"Our mission is to create shareholder value by strategically accumulating DOG, a Bitcoin-native token built on the Runes protocol," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "This expansion reinforces our commitment to treasury transparency while also supporting the broader Bitcoin network through DOG's unique on-chain utility."

DOG Coin's Role in Bitcoin's Ecosystem
DOG coin is a native asset of the Bitcoin blockchain, created through the Runes protocol. Its growth carries significant implications for the long-term sustainability of Bitcoin:

  • Transaction Utility: Every DOG transaction settles directly on Bitcoin, generating miner fees and contributing to network security.

  • Sustainability Post-Halving: As Bitcoin's block rewards decline, DOG transactions provide additional economic incentives for miners.

  • Cultural + Financial Bridge: DOG merges meme-driven cultural energy with Bitcoin's base-layer reliability, expanding Bitcoin's reach to new communities and investors.

  • Proof of Innovation: DOG demonstrates how meme assets can create tangible economic activity directly on Bitcoin, showcasing new applications for Ordinals and Runes.

By holding DOG in its treasury, C2 Blockchain offers shareholders transparent exposure to a Bitcoin-native asset while contributing to the resilience and utility of the Bitcoin network.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.
C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. The Company is currently developing a 14-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility and maintains a diversified portfolio of digital assets, including DOG Coin and other Bitcoin-native instruments. C2 Blockchain aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through strategic asset acquisition, infrastructure development, and Web3 innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:
C2 Blockchain Inc.
Investor & Media Relations
info@c2blockchain.com
www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-expands-dog-coin-treasury-to-over-391-million-coins-1068651

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
