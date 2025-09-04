Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a go-to investing platform covering biotech and medtech stocks releases an industry snapshot looking at innovation and the importance of IP in medtech" featuring Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases.





Innovation and IP in Medtech Stocks - How Patents Build Leaders

Medical Device Online reported in July, "The global medical device market is estimated to be currently about $680 billion and is projected to grow to over a trillion dollars within 10 years at a compound annual growth rate of 6%. As the medical device industry continues to expand, intellectual property (IP) considerations - especially those concerning patents - are critical for medical device innovators and manufacturers. For companies, developing IP is essential for securing funding, negotiating partnerships, and positioning themselves as leaders in the industry. For investors, a company's IP portfolio signifies its ability to maintain market exclusivity and defend against competition."

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) with its unique medical device, Hemopurifier®, is building an impressive list of patents issued and pending. It just announced that US Patent No. 12,409,260 ("the "260 Patent") directed to treatment of Long COVID will issue on September 9, 2025, and Unitary European Patent 4136453 (the "453 Patent)" directed to the treatment of COVID-19-associated coagulopathy ("CAC") was issued July 9, 2025.

From the news:

The 260 Patent is intended to protect the use of the Hemopurifier® in the United States to treat patients that have a reduced COVID-19 viral load but exhibit Long COVID symptoms for more than 12 weeks post infection. The 260 Patent additionally protects the treatment of patients experiencing Long COVID symptoms by the removal of circulating COVID-19 spike protein.

The 453 Patent is intended to protect the use of the Hemopurifier® for the treatment of patients that lack circulating COVID-19 viral particles but exhibit COVID-19-associated CAC.

The 260 Patent was granted an additional 385 days of patent term due to patent term adjustment and will expire in 2042. The 453 Patent will expire in 2041.

"We believe securing these patents expands and strengthens our intellectual property portfolio in areas of significant unmet medical need," said James Frakes, CEO and CFO of Aethlon. "While the Hemopurifier® remains in the research and development stage relating to Long COVID, these protections position us well as we continue advancing potential future applications. Our goal is to build a strong foundation of innovation that could one day translate into meaningful treatment options for patients."

The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is an investigational medical device designed to remove enveloped viruses, fragments of viruses, and tumor-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) from circulation. It is used extra-corporeally with a blood pump and combines plasma separation, size exclusion, and affinity binding using a plant lectin resin that targets mannose-rich surfaces found on EVs and viral proteins. EVs released by solid tumors are believed to play a role in metastasis and the resistance to immunotherapies and chemotherapy. Removal of enveloped viruses, fragments of viruses, and extracellular vesicles has been demonstrated in both in vitro studies and in human patients.

The Hemopurifier® holds a US Food and Drug Breakthrough Device Designation for:

The treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer unresponsive to or intolerant of standard-of-care therapy; and the treatment of life-threatening viruses not addressed with approved therapies.

In addition to this patent news, Aethlon has the following patents issued and multiple patents pending in the US and Internationally:

International Patents issued

14 patents covering exosomes and microvesicular particle removal

• Patent protection extending to 2031 in Germany, France, Great Britain and Spain

• Patent protection extending to 2027 in Canada, Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Hong Kong, Demark and Ireland

• 4 patents covering removal of COVID-19 viral particles and associated exosomes.

• Patent protection extending to 2041 in Unitary Patent member states, Switzerland, Great Britain and Spain

Issued Patents In United States:

• 4 patents issued covering extracorporeal removal of microvesicular particles, patent protection until 2029

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies recently announced it received US Patent approval for low flow rates extracorporeal oxygenation system and methods of use. This patent represents the core technology of the ART500 device, a key asset in the Company's strategy to penetrate the $20 billion estimated market for advanced respiratory support. This innovation has 16 claims found to be novel.

From the news:

The patent provides further protection for the underlying core technology of Inspira's ART500 system, which is designed to provide extracorporeal oxygenation at low flow rates while maintaining patient safety and treatment efficiency. This capability targets a large, underserved patient population that requires respiratory support but may not be sick enough for traditional, high-flow ECMO systems, significantly expanding the potential market for Inspira's technology. This approval strengthens Inspira's intellectual property portfolio and reinforces the Company's technological leadership in the field of advanced extracorporeal life support.

Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Technologies, stated: "This patent has profound business implications for Inspira and for our ability to dominate a market with a potential size of $20 billion. We are creating a new therapeutic category for conscious, spontaneously breathing patients. Protecting our intellectual property is a critical pillar of our growth strategy, and this patent approval provides us with a distinct competitive advantage. While our ART100 system is already generating commercial momentum, this move fortifies our future and gives us the clear runway needed to translate our technological leadership into long-term value for our shareholders, and a new standard of care for patients worldwide."

The newly received patent provides protection at least until the year 2043, covering key claims related to the ART500's functionality, design, and clinical applications. Inspira is pursuing additional patents in major jurisdictions worldwide to expand its intellectual property coverage.

In late August, Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments announced that European Patent Office (EPO) has granted Patent No. 3,697,298 (the '298 patent), titled, "Medical Device with Circuitry for Capturing and Processing Physiological Signals." The newly issued '298 patent relates to use of its proprietary technology to collect and process sensing data for real-time physiological monitoring with broad application use that includes coronary artery/vagal nerve mapping, arterial/renal mapping, bladder/lower urinary tract applications, robotic prosthetics and implants, and central nervous system monitoring for neurotherapy.

Earlier this year, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) announced that in 2024 it was the leading applicant in the field of medical technology at the European Patent Office (EPO), filing 594 Medtech patent applications. This achievement underscores the company's ongoing dedication to transforming healthcare delivery by integrating informatics and AI to improve workflows, enhance the quality of care, and lower costs of care per patient.

From the news:

AI-enabled cardiovascular ultrasound platform

The innovations by Philips, which can boast 134 years of innovation history with its research and development programs around the globe, improved the health and well-being of nearly 2 billion people in 2024, keeping it on track towards its target of 2.5 billion lives improved in 2030.

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips said: "For more than 130 years, Philips has been at the forefront of innovations improving people's lives. The 2024 European patent rankings show how we continue to innovate in the hospital and the home - helping to deliver better care for more people. To continue driving greater impact, we have shifted our innovation closer to customers. We want to help healthcare professionals improve patient care and empower people everywhere to take care of their health and well-being."

As informatics and AI increasingly create value for healthcare, both at the hospital as well as at home, approximately half of the company's R&D investments are focused on these technologies.

Some of the informatics and AI-powered innovations that Philips launched in 2024 include:

The new Azurion image-guided therapy system with advanced informatics to enhance minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment of stroke and other neurovascular patients.

FDA-cleared AI tools integrated into the EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound system to advance cardiovascular imaging and increase automation and productivity, reinforcing Philips' #1 global position in cardiovascular ultrasound.

The new Philips Spectral CT 7500 RT, enabling personalized radiation therapy planning to deliver better care to more cancer patients.

FDA approval for the LumiGuide Navigation Wire, which uses fiber optic technology to reduce radiation for both patients and physicians during minimally invasive surgery.

In total, Philips contributed 1,231 European patent applications across various domains, the most of any Dutch company and continuing the company's legacy as one of the top applicants since the EPO started publishing the rankings in 2004.

Based on market projections from leading analysts, the medical device market is set for significant expansion, fueled by technological advancements and growing healthcare needs.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is advancing its Hemopurifier® blood purification device globally with a growing patent portfolio to strengthen its long-term competitive advantage in the sector.

