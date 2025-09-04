Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Summer 2025 surface sampling field program at the Madison Copper-Gold Project (the "Project") in Montana, USA.

Results confirm the presence of additional high-grade skarn-style mineralization at surface, along with polymetallic and porphyry-style indicators across the district, which has now been expanded to a 4-kilometre by 2-kilometre footprint. These findings strengthen the case for Madison as a large, fertile hydrothermal system hosting multiple mineralization styles, with near-term drill targets aimed at both shallow and deep-seated mineralizing centres. Data collected will help inform Phase II 2025 drill targets ahead of the next phase of drilling planned for the second half of 2025.

Summer 2025 Program Highlights

Exceptional grades in multiple styles of mineralization - Assays up to 45.1 g/t Au, 6.9% Cu, and 73 g/t Ag from newly identified, structurally hosted quartz vein systems (see Table 1 and Figure 1)

Footprint expansion validated by recent sampling and historical data - Integration of historical values, including up to 371 g/t Ag, 7.7% Pb, and 5.2% Zn, plus 2025 sampling extends skarn and CRD mineralization along strike (see Figures 2 and 3)

Targeted sampling delivers new drill targets - 66 rock samples collected from newly mapped alteration zones generated multiple untested high-grade targets.

Refined structural model - Updated mapping has improved the understanding of faults and fractures controlling mineralization.

Note: g/t = grams per tonne; % = percent; Au = gold; Ag = Silver; Cu = copper; Pb = lead; Zn = zinc; km = kilometer

Disclaimer: Surface samples, by their nature, are selective and may not represent underlying values.

"The Company's Summer 2025 field program at Madison has advanced our understanding of the district's scale, grade, and structural controls," commented Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm. "High-grade results, including assays up to 45.1 g/t gold, 6.9% copper, and 73 g/t silver, clearly show the strength of the mineralizing system and its ability to host multiple styles of mineralization, including skarn, CRD and distal epithermal expressions, with all indicators pointing to a porphyry source. The integration of new mapping, geochemistry, and structural analysis with historical datasets has expanded the mineralized footprint, confirming continuity and opening new exploration corridors and we look forward to the next phase of drilling during the second half of this year aimed at testing these numerous targets, including extensions to known skarn and CRD zones and deeper porphyry centres."

Table 1: Select Notable Gold, Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc Rock Samples

Sample ID Type Easting Northing Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) zh25002 rock 397939 5060462 0.3 0.6 - - - zh25013 rock 398264 5060521 11.6 1.1 - - - zh25014 rock 398306 5060384 - 2.3 - 1.4 17.1 zh25015 rock 398301 5060401 - 0.1 - 0.6 0.2 zh25055 rock 396646 5059439 45.1 6.9 73 - - Results below previously reported (see press release November 27, 2024) MAD24KM-044 rock 396897 5059669 80.6 - 77.7 1.7 - ZH003 rock 398727 5061031 41.3 0.3 136.0



MAD24KM-045 rock 396104 5060497 38.5 - 33.0 - - MAD24KM-011 rock 397107 5060814 19.9 - 44.4 1.2 - MAD24KM-037 rock 396340 5058753 13.7 - 3.4 - - MAD24KM-009 rock 397137 5060792 13.6 - 85.6 - - MAD24KM-019 rock 397966 5058924 1.4 5.2 7.5 - - MADSS24018 rock 396655 5061403 1.6 3.3 49.5 - - MAD24KM-026 rock 398336 5060372 1.7 2.7 1.4 0.4 0.8 MAD24KM-001 rock 397938 5060467 1.6 2.5 15.4 - - Notes: Sample coordinates are in WGS84 UTM; (-) = not significant

Figure 1: Property map showing distribution of mineralization highlighting district-wide potential.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/265070_6ab5f6b7647fc806_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Property map with geologic base showing district targets with highlights of precious metal mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/265070_6ab5f6b7647fc806_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Property map with magnetic base1 showing district targets with base metal highlights.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/265070_6ab5f6b7647fc806_003full.jpg

Next Steps:

The Company is incorporating the historical data and 2025 sampling and mapping data into its 3D geological model. Drill target refinement is underway for an H2 2025 program, testing:

Lateral and at depth skarn/CRD expansion

Deeper porphyry centers indicated by alteration and geochemical vectors

Madison Project Sampling and Analysis Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

American Pacific Mining is committed to high-quality exploration practices at its Madison Project.

All samples were securely transported by Company representatives to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories to their Sparks, Nevada facility for preparation and analysis. Final assay results and certificates were delivered directly to the Company.

Analytical Methods for the program include:

Paragon Labs

50AR-MS : Multi-element analysis (50 elements) using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-MS for trace elements.

Au-GR30 : Gold and silver analysis via 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish for high-precision results.

Au-FA30 : Gold determination using fire assay with Aqua Regia digestion and spectroscopy for detailed concentration measurement.

OLAR-ASS: Over-limit Aqua Regia digestion ensures accurate results for high-concentration samples.

References:

MWH Geo-Surveys International Inc. (2021, July). Logistical and processing summary: Madison Project Silver Star, MT UAV magnetic survey for Rio Tinto/Kennecott Exploration Company. Reno, NV: MWH Geo-Surveys International Inc.

About the Madison Copper-Gold Project

The Madison Project was host to small-scale production that concluded in 2012, with 2.7 million pounds of copper produced at grades ranging from 20-35% copper. Subsequent drilling at Madison in 2017 included 30.18 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 0.39% copper and 10.97 metres of 41.65 g/t gold and 0.38% copper (UG17-05 and UG17-06, respectively). Full disclosure can be found in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project (americanpacificmining.com)

Historical Data Statement

Certain technical and historical information referenced in this news release, including past production figures, historical drill results, and other exploration data, is derived from previous operators' reports and third-party sources. While American Pacific Mining Corp. believes this information to be relevant and reliable, the Company has not independently verified all historical data. Ongoing and future exploration by the Company is intended, in part, to confirm the accuracy of the historical data and to bring the project's technical database into compliance with modern reporting requirements.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: 100%-owned Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulphide-Sulphate (VMS) project in Alaska, and the 100%-owned Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:

Warwick Smith, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265070

SOURCE: American Pacific Mining Corp.