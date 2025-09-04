Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the remaining three shallow drill holes (eight previously reported, total of 11 drilled in 1089 m), successfully extending the depth of the B-9 Zone to 120 m below surface (Figure 1) at its 100% owned Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-barite) project. Drilling in 2025 has now increased the B-9 mineralized trend by over 40% to 700 m in length (Figure 2) and has expanded near surface, high-grade mineralization at the road accessible discovery located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia, Canada.

Figure 1: New Results - Drill Hole IB25-038 - B-9 Zone

Open at Depth for Expansion





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/265075_3f612efc245d3b45_001full.jpg

Figure 2: B-9 Trend - 2025 Exploration Drilling - Plan View





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/265075_3f612efc245d3b45_002full.jpg

Highlights of New Results - Drill Hole IB25-038 (Figure 1, Table 1)

Depth Extension - The principle mineralized horizon was intersected (3.3% Zn, 0.3% Pb, 2.6 g/t Ag over 4.2 m from 121.4 m downhole) 40 m down-dip (depth) of 2018 massive sulphide discovery (IB18-009 previously released November 13, 2018, averaging 8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb, and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m from 78.1 m downhole ), indicating good continuity of mineralization to a depth (down-dip) of 120 m - remains open for expansion down-dip.

More than One Horizon Recognized - A second, shallower mineralized horizon intersected (3.2% Zn, 0.4% Pb, 2.6 g/t Ag over 3.2 m from 86.6 m downhole) is also present in adjacent drill holes north and south within a wide mineralized envelope. The mineralized envelope is recognized by its distinctive "radiolarian" type replacement mineralization and remains open at depth and along trend.

Highlights of 2025 Exploration Drilling Results Previously Released

(See News Releases: August 18 and 21, 2025)

Trend Extension by greater than 40% to over 700 m - Open along strike and down-dip (Figure 2)

All 2025 drill holes across the 700 m long B-9 trend, reported mineralization at the principle mineralized horizon with 9 holes returning mineralization above grade/width* (see Table 1) cut-off.

All intersections defining B-9 mineralization, including drilling prior to 2025, are located within 120 m of surface.

B-9 trend remains open for further exploration along trend and at depth.

Drilling to-date at Indy has tested just 10% of the prospective 7.5 km Main Trend.

Near Surface Massive Sulphide Areas Expanded

Additional shallow, high-grade massive sulphides discovered in northern area (IB25-029: 11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m from 61.0 m downhole) located 80 m north of Hole IB18-003 (9.3% Zn, 2.4% Pb and 18.0 g/t Ag over 3.1 m from 25.0 m downhole) - open for expansion to the north.

Gallium present in zinc-rich massive sulphide sample.

Zone Widens Directly Below Surface (Figure 1)

Widest, intersection to-date (IB25-032, averaging 3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m from 29.9 m downhole - including 8.5% Zn, 2.1% Pb and 21.3 g/t Ag over 2.0 m from 31.0 m downhole and containing semi-massive sulphides.

Intersection is located 30 m up-dip (west) of 2018 massive sulphide discovery (IB18-009, previously released November 13, 2018) averaging 8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb, and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m from 78.1 m downhole.

Sedex District in Central BC

The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored strata in central British Columbia. The Indy project is well located with respect to road, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure.

The near surface mineralization (zinc-lead-silver and barite) discovered across the 7.5 km Main Trend at Indy (Figure 3) is typical of worldwide Sedex deposits and districts. These deposits often include significant silver and critical minerals as by-products.

Figure 3: Indy Project - Regional Location, Main Trend Mineralization and Targets





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/265075_3f612efc245d3b45_003full.jpg

Table 1: B-9 Trend Depth Extension - 2025 Diamond Drilling Intersections

Drill Hole

(HQ) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) Vertical

Depth (m) IB25-037 76.02 80.18 4.16 0.96 0.15 1.07 57 IB25-038 86.55 89.78 3.23 3.18 0.35 2.58 66 and 121.42 125.57 4.15 3.27 0.32 2.64 92 IB25-039 40.81 43.00 2.19 1.51 0.13 0.64 36 and 94.80 96.80 2.00 1.27 0.21 2.30 82 Vertical depth is measured from the top of the drill intersection - vertically to surface. True widths are estimated from 100% to 75% and may vary with further revisions from additional drilling. NCV: Mineralization is present at levels lower or below current length-weighted grade composite cut-off criteria of >1% Zn over 2 m. *Note: Low-core recoveries from 42.0 m to 48.2 m.

Table 2: B-9 Trend - Previously Released* 2025 Diamond Drilling Intersections

Drill Hole

(HQ) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) Vertical

Depth (m) IB25-036 42.90 47.00 4.10 1.27 0.21 1.73 32 IB25-035 NCV











IB25-034 53.23 56.12 2.89 3.45 0.27 1.84 51 IB25-033 NCV











IB25-032 29.90 49.00 19.10 3.31 0.66 7.41 23 includes 31.00 33.00 2.00 8.48 2.09 21.28

and* 40.00 49.00 9.00 3.96 0.67 7.39

IB25-031 25.66 30.00 4.34 2.43 0.39 4.27 18 IB25-030 42.00 45.00 3.00 3.50 0.52 3.66 33 IB25-029 61.00 64.00 3.00 10.98 2.25 27.05 45 *See News Releases: August 18 and 21, 2025

Table 3: B-9 Trend - Summary of Previously Released* Drill Results - 2018 and 2022

Drill Hole

(HQ) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) Vertical Depth Below Surface (m) Estimated Core Recovery

(%) 2022















IB22-028 134.00 138.00 4.0 3.38 0.48 4.60 90 100 IB22-025 116.00 119.00 3.00 2.77 0.61 3.78 80 100 and 134.25 137.80 3.55 3.53 0.61 6.41 93 100 2018















IB18-009 78.05 87.99 9.94 7.99 2.03 16.17 51 85 IB18-008 55.79 62.52 6.73 5.76 0.48 3.41 56 90 IB18-007 118.00 119.00 1.00 1.09 0.17 1.30 118 85 IB18-006 49.97 53.96 3.99 3.88 1.34 8.91 29 75 and 104.27 105.79 1.52 2.96 0.42 2.32 63 100 IB18-005 40.85 42.38 1.53 2.27 0.03 1.40 28 35 and 53.05 55.80 2.75 1.13 0.04 0.59 36 90 IB18-004 22.26 23.75 1.49 2.06 0.48 3.60 23 43 IB18-003* 25.00 28.05 3.05 9.26 2.43 17.98 23 41 IB18-002* 35.96 40.24 4.28 4.49 1.13 7.32 25 37 and 41.77 47.15 5.38 2.24 0.83 5.23 30 40 and 49.39 53.96 4.57 3.50 0.66 4.59 36 65 IB18-001 38.41 39.50 1.09 2.74 0.37 5.10 10 96 *See News Releases: February 6, 2023, December 15, 2022 and November 13, 2018. Vertical depth is measured from the top of the drill intersection - vertically to surface. True widths are estimated from 100% to 75% and may vary with further revisions from additional drilling. Drill holes IB18-010, IB22-024 and IB18-011 (drilled outside of the known B-9 Zone trend), and IB22-026 and IB22-027 (returned mineralization or widths below length-weighted composite cut-off criteria of >1% Zn over 2 m).

*Note: Low core recoveries. The intersections in IB18-002 are separated by lost core/no recovery.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer at its Indy Sedex project (100%) in central British Columbia, Canada. The Company is exploring near surface zinc-lead-silver and barite mineralization discovered at Indy in a new, under-explored mineral region analogous to the prolific Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon. South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. Through its equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) and a 50% royalty interest (NSR) from any future production of indium mined at American West's West Desert project, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals and precious metals projects.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

HQ drill core was collected from the drill site and delivered to the Indy Camp by InZinc staff. The core was logged, sample intervals were outlined and photographic records were collected. Core samples were split using a diamond saw or manually chipped at the camp with one-half of the core submitted for assay and the remainder stored in wooden core boxes. The core was bagged in individually marked plastic sample bags and shipments were compiled in labelled rice bags. Core shipments were delivered by InZinc contract geologists to Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. in Prince George, B.C. for furtherance to MSA Labs in Langley, B.C., Canada for analysis. Samples were prepared by MSA and analyzed by ICP-AES multi-element plus 4-Acid Digestion and select AAS-Fire Assay. In addition to the labs QA/QC procedures, InZinc inserted blind standards, blanks or lab-directed duplicates by special instruction - every tenth sample. The results from the QA/QC samples were within industry norms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, InZinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265075

SOURCE: InZinc Mining Ltd.