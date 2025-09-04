Moldova's Ministry of Energy says 60 MW of solar awarded in the country's first renewables auction is now online, with developers receiving 15-year fixed-price guarantees at MDL 1.16 ($0.069)/kWh.All solar power plants developed under Moldova's first renewables auction are now operational, the country's Ministry of Energy has said. The auction, which ran from August 2024 until March 2025, aimed to procure 60 MW of solar and 105 MW of wind energy projects. Shortly after the auction closed for applicants, the ministry announced that the auction was oversubscribed, receiving 42 bids including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...