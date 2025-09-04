Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ES87 | ISIN: US83193D2036 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.09.25 | 21:59
1,160 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMARTKEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTKEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SmartKem, Inc.: Smartkem to Participate at the PlayNitride 2025 MicroLED Technology Forum and Exhibit at SEMICON Taiwan 2025

Visit Smartkem and meet Chairman & CEO Ian Jenks and Head of Business Development Michelle Ouyang at the TaiNEX Nangang Exhibition Centre,Hall 1, Booth No: I3022

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (NASDAQ: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, today announced Smartkem Director Prof. Steven P. DenBaars (UCSB) will be discussing display applications at the PlayNitride 2025 MicroLED Technology Forum on September 9th, 2025. In addition, Smartkem will be exhibiting with Chairman & CEO Ian Jenks and Head of Business Development Michelle Ouyang in attendance at SEMICON Taiwan 2025 at the UK Pavilion as a member of the UK Delegation of the British Office Taipei from Wednesday, September 10th to Friday, 12th, 2025.

PlayNitride 2025 MicroLED Technology Forum
Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
Time: 09:50 to 10:20 local time
Title: Display applications
Location: Taipei Marriott Hotel 8F Garden Villa, Taiwan

Smartkem to Participate at the PlayNitride 2025 MicroLED Technology Forum and Exhibit at SEMICON® Taiwan 2025

SEMICON® Taiwan 2025
As part of the ongoing Taiwan-UK Research & Development Collaboration funded by the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs and Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Smartkem will be exhibiting at SEMICON® Taiwan, the premier microelectronics conference, at the TaiNEX Nangang Exhibition Centre, Hall 1, Booth No: I3022.

To register for the conference and for more information:
Pricing & Register | SEMICON® Taiwan
Program at a Glance | SEMICON® Taiwan

About Smartkem
Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistors developed using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Our TRUFLEX® semiconductor polymers enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost, high-performance displays. Our semiconductor platform can be used in a range of display technologies including MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED, as well as in applications in advanced computer and AI chip packaging, sensors, and logic.

Smartkem designs and develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) in Sedgefield, UK. It operates a field application office in Hsinchu, Taiwan, close to collaboration partner, The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Smartkem is developing a commercial-scale production process and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools to demonstrate the commercial viability of manufacturing a new generation of displays using its materials.

The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 140 granted patents across 17 patent families, 14 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About SEMICON® Taiwan
SEMICON Taiwan is the most influential semiconductor event in Taiwan, reaching records high in terms of scale in its 27-years of history, attracting 700 exhibitors, using total 2,450 booths, and organizing over 20 international forums. This year will spotlight eight key industry themes, such as advanced manufacturing, heterogeneous integration, compound semiconductors, auto chips, smart manufacturing, sustainability, semiconductor cybersecurity and workforce.

SEMICON Taiwan is one of the best business matching platforms for plenty of companies, aiming to not only advance technological frontiers, but also bring innovation in various kinds of technologies forward. For semiconductor players who are closely connected with the global supply chain, SEMICON Taiwan is also an excellent opportunity to showcase the latest solutions, whereas it is a must-visit for visitors to get to know what's new from thousands of exhibitors in a short time.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts:
Selena Kirkwood
Head of Communications for Smartkem
T: +44 (0) 7971 460 364
s.kirkwood@smartkem.com

U.S. Investors
David Barnard, CFA
Alliance Advisors Investor Relations
T: 1 415 433 3777
dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763848/SmartKem.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749211/5489667/Smartkem_Logo.jpg

Smartkem-Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartkem-to-participate-at-the-playnitride-2025-microled-technology-forum-and-exhibit-at-semicon-taiwan-2025-302545509.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.