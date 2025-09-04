Passport: Despite 7 in 8 Ecommerce Brands Raising Prices to Offset Tariffs, 96% Still Expect International Sales to Rise in Q4

Passport's Peak Season original research-released alongside its new Winning the U.S. Market report-exposes the execution gap, with only 31% of leaders confident in their cross-border operations ahead of Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Global Inc. (Passport), a leading global ecommerce solutions provider, today announced the release of two timely research- and insight-driven reports ahead of the peak holiday season.

The first, Peak Season 2025 Playbook: Data-Backed Strategies to Drive Profit and Customer Loyalty, was produced in partnership with Drive Research and is based on a July 2025 survey of 200 senior ecommerce leaders across the U.S., UK, and Canada. This original research highlights how direct-to-consumer brands are navigating rising tariffs, the end of de minimis, and fulfillment pressures during the busiest shopping quarter of the year-with actionable strategies to protect margins and maintain customer trust.

Peak Season Report: Confidence Lags Behind Optimism

The Peak Season 2025 Playbook sheds light on how leading brands are preparing for the busiest shopping quarter of the year-and the gaps that could derail their strategies.

Key findings include:

96% of ecommerce leaders expect international order volume to rise in Q4 compared to 2024.





compared to 2024. 7 in 8 brands (87%) have already raised U.S. prices to offset tariffs , underscoring how trade pressures are reshaping consumer pricing strategies.





, underscoring how trade pressures are reshaping consumer pricing strategies. 99% say tariffs and trade shifts are directly influencing their peak planning , with 81% citing a significant impact on costs and operations.





, with on costs and operations. Only 31% of leaders are "extremely confident" in their ability to execute cross-border fulfillment -despite most having started planning by mid-year.





-despite most having started planning by mid-year. 57% rank fast and reliable delivery as their #1 goal this season, ahead of cost reduction or even margin improvement.





this season, ahead of cost reduction or even margin improvement. 41% identified shipping costs as a top focus area , with many exploring in-country fulfillment as a way to boost speed and profitability.





, with many exploring in-country fulfillment as a way to boost speed and profitability. 37% say customer satisfaction is their most important KPI, proving that loyalty and experience remain as critical as cost.

The report also highlights customer stories of brands strengthening their peak readiness with Passport. "We know exactly what success looks like this holiday season-we just don't know if we can deliver it alone," one apparel executive told researchers.

"As our findings show, the stakes are higher than ever this peak season," said Alex Yancher, Co-Founder & CEO of Passport. "Brands aren't just fighting tariffs-they're racing against time, customer expectations, and margin pressure. Passport exists to close that execution gap with the infrastructure and expertise brands need to grow confidently."

Bringing the Research to Life: Live Peak Season Webinar

To help brands put these findings into practice, Passport will host a live Peak Season Preparation webinar on September 11, 2025. The session will feature leaders from fast-growing brand Universal Yums, as well as ShipBob, Fulfil, PrettyDamnQuick, and Passport executives Kat Sun (Chief Operating Officer) and Andrew Brown (VP of Customer Success).

Together, they'll unpack how ecommerce brands can adjust fulfillment, pricing, and customer experience strategies ahead of Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Attendees will walk away with practical, data-backed takeaways for boosting profitability and customer loyalty during the busiest quarter of the year.

Winning the U.S. Market: Guidance for International Brands

Released alongside the Peak Playbook, Winning the U.S. Market: Expert Insights for International Ecommerce Brands , authored by Thomas Taggart, Passport's Vice President of Global Trade, provides critical insights for non-U.S. brands looking to expand profitably into the U.S.-the world's largest but most competitive ecommerce arena.

Highlights from the guide include:

Regulatory readiness is key : U.S. customs, product compliance, and tax obligations differ sharply from Europe and Asia, creating risk for brands that scale too quickly.





: U.S. customs, product compliance, and tax obligations differ sharply from Europe and Asia, creating risk for brands that scale too quickly. Customer expectations are rising: U.S. shoppers expect same-day/next-day delivery, transparent returns, and localized experiences-benchmarks that international brands must meet to compete.





U.S. shoppers expect same-day/next-day delivery, transparent returns, and localized experiences-benchmarks that international brands must meet to compete. Tariffs change the math: As Taggart notes, many non-U.S. brands underestimate how tariffs reshape landed cost calculations. In-country enablement strategies can reduce effective duty exposure by up to 70%.

"Breaking into the U.S. market isn't just about shipping faster-it's about building the right foundation," said Taggart. "With the right compliance and logistics strategy, international brands can unlock the same level of customer trust and profitability as domestic players."

Passport's Commitment to Global Growth

These new reports build on Passport's recent milestones:

UK Expansion - providing in-country enablement and cross-border shipping services.





Licensed Corporate Customs Broker status - enabling audit-proof customs filings, duty drawback, and tariff mitigation support.





Partnership Growth - expanding collaborations with leading 3PL and tech providers, including ShipBob.

Download the Reports and Register for the Webinar

All of the data and insights are available for free here:

Peak Season 2025 Playbook

Winning the U.S. Market

Peak Season Preparation Webinar

For ongoing tariff and trade updates, visit TrumpTradeTracker.com - a real-time news aggregator that includes expert insights from Passport's Global Trade team.

For more information about Passport, the new available reports, and our full range of solutions, visit passportglobal.com.

