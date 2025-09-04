House of Melo: Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony to Be Honored With Prolific, Career-Spanning Exhibit at Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library

Timed with Anthony's Basketball Hall of Fame induction, 'House of Melo' exhibit offers a portal into the NBA icon's evolution - from his early days in Baltimore to rewriting the rules in boardrooms.

Citywide auxiliary experiences will champion entrepreneurship with tools and connections people need to own their dreams.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Coinciding with Carmelo Anthony's enshrinement to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the City of Baltimore will host a "House of Melo" exhibit to celebrate the 10-time NBA All-Star, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

House of Melo: Where Tomorrows Are Promised



The exhibit opens to the public on Oct. 25 at the historic Enoch Pratt Free Library's Central location that welcomes half-a-million people annually. Visitors will get to see artifacts representing Anthony's impact on culture, sports, business and social justice across multiple floors of the 350,000-square-foot Art Deco building that Anthony is now calling "House of Melo HQ." The exhibit will run through late December.

"This isn't just an exhibit - this is my story," says Anthony. " Where I've been, what I've learned and how far I've come. I want people to feel inspired to dream big and know it's possible." He adds, "You can't tell that story without Baltimore. This city raised me, challenged me and gave me the drive to grow. Now, I hope my journey can be a blueprint for others chasing theirs."

The exhibit and associated programs aim to equip people with the skills to start and sustain their business aspirations.

Anthony's desire to embolden future business owners is a timely one, given the current landscape of both unprecedented entrepreneurial growth and persistent hurdles.

The U.S. Treasury reports an average of 430,000 new business applications being filed per month in 2024 with 43% of self-employed Americans being women , more than ever before. Greater than 70% of small-business owners say constant shifts in trade policy are creating a "whiplash effect" , making it difficult to plan and operate. And, the existing plethora of online courses and job-skill certificate programs appear to be falling short .

"Carmelo embodies everything that makes Baltimore the best city in America. Determination, grit and deep sense of community pride," shares Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "No matter what higher heights he reaches, he always stays grounded in his values and committed to supporting the next generation - especially young people following his footsteps in Baltimore. We are so proud to celebrate his career and his legacy through this exhibition."

D. Watkins (award-winning writer and co-author of Anthony's memoir) and Khalilah Beavers (Anthony's stylist and creative director of nearly 20 years) are producing and designing the exhibit with support from creative and experiential agencies Valerie and Verb.

According to Watkins, initial planning conversations began in November of 2024.

"Carmelo was very adamant about anchoring the experience at the Pratt, because it's a free library. No tickets. No reservations required. It's a space where everyone is welcome and can be comfortable," adds Watkins, who stressed the exhibit and all associated programming is free to attend.

Additional details and announcements will become available at TheHouseofMelo.com , including digital tour elements for those unable to visit.

"The Pratt Library is honored to celebrate Carmelo at this historic moment," says Enoch Pratt Free Library CEO Chad Helton. "He means so much to Baltimore, and it's fitting that this free exhibit and branch programs reflect both his impact and the Library's mission. Like the Pratt, his story shows the power of making history, culture and opportunity open to everyone."

Beavers and team have combed through storage facilities, sports authority and longtime collaborator archives, and family and die-hard fans' personal collections to curate the exhibit.

"The details are everything," shares Beavers. "We're hitting the highlights at a new frequency, but what I'm most proud of is the care to give people access to pieces of Carmelo you can't search for - things previously unseen and unsaid. And, giving shine to cherished art and mementos fans have created.

"For all Carmelo has achieved, so many still see him singularly - as a ballplayer. They don't understand he's become a powerful businessperson, community activist and leader. Baltimore has gifted Carmelo with legendary resilience, and this overall experience will allow people to see the true magic the City of Baltimore has to offer," says Watkins.

Baltimore's economy has been showing signs of stabilization and recovery in recent years, with key indicators pointing to positive growth despite ongoing challenges. Baltimore City's unemployment rate reached historic lows, as of mid-2025 the employment rate was around 4.8% and the city recorded its fewest homicides in over 50 years .

"What's happening politically is a distraction that's taken away from what we really need to talk about: helping people, skill sharing, community building and being generous with the connections you have," says Anthony. "We're bringing back the focus in Baltimore, at my house, where people can get inspired and have a launchpad for doing the things that feel empowering to them."

Experience partners support the growth and evolution of the House of Melo, serving as collaborators committed to evolving what it means to learn, gather and dream as a community.

Enoch Pratt Free Library, with 22 locations, is one of the nation's oldest free public library systems. Serving as both Baltimore's city library and Maryland's State Library Resource Center, the Pratt provides equitable access to books, digital resources and vital services that empower residents and strengthen communities. Head to PrattLibrary.org for more.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is a five-time AAA Four Diamond property that opened in 2012. It's one of the largest and most luxurious commercial casinos in the country. Offering guests a range of activities including gaming, entertainment, world-class dining and hotel accommodations, Live! Casino & Hotel is consistently ranked the top tourist attraction in the state and was named one of the top 10 hotels in Maryland by U.S. News & World Report. It's owned and operated by a company affiliated with The Cordish Companies. More information can be found at Maryland.LiveCasinoHotel.com .

Maryland Sports Commission is the definitive leader in the recruitment and retention of sporting events - both amateur and professional - to Maryland, showcasing the state to millions of spectators and visitors from around the world. Since its founding in 2008, the commission has been a force multiplier for Maryland's economy, image and quality of life by brokering unique partnerships and the development of regional, national and international sport happenings. Check out MarylandSports.us to learn more.

Visit Baltimore is the official sales and marketing arm for the City of Baltimore. The organization promotes Baltimore as a welcoming destination, celebrated for its rich history, vibrant culture and dynamic culinary scene, attracting convention, group, and leisure visitors. In 2024, 28.5 million people visited Baltimore for overnight and day trips, generating a total of $4.3 billion to Baltimore's economy. For more information, please visit Baltimore.org .

