Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner One World Joint Venture Launches Phonrr to Answer America's $97 Billion Outsourcing Crisis

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:TONR) and BotMakers, a subsidiary of BioQuest, Inc., today announced the official launch of Phonrr-ai revolutionary AI platform designed to reclaim the multi- billion dollar call center outsourcing market for American businesses and workers.

Bold Vision: Bringing $100 Billion Back to America

Phonrr enters a market where similar AI voice platforms have attracted massive venture capital investment. According to recent funding announcements:

Vapi raised $20 million in Series A funding at a $130 million valuation, scaling to millions in revenue within six months (Bessemer Venture Partners, December 2024)

Synthflow AI raised $20 million in Series A led by Accel, bringing total funding to $30 million (Business Wire, June 2025)

Bland AI completed a $40 million Series B round, reaching total funding of $65 million (Bland.ai, January 2025)

Retell AI secured $4.6 million in seed funding from Alt Capital and Y Combinator (Retell AI, 2024)

Play.ht raised $21 million in seed funding from Kindred Ventures and others (PlayAI Blog, January 2025)

These companies collectively demonstrate the explosive growth potential in AI-powered voice communications, with the sector attracting over $130 million in venture capital in just the past year.

Phonrr's audacious goal: reverse decades of offshore outsourcing that costs America 300,000 jobs annually (DemandSage) and drains billions from the U.S. economy. The global call center outsourcing market, valued at $97.31 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $163.86 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research).

"We're not just launching another AI company-we're igniting an economic revolution," declared Corinda J. Melton, CEO of Tonner One World. "Our focus is making Phonrr the catalyst for returning billions in outsourced dollars to American shores while delivering superior service at lower costs."

The Economic Imperative

Critical market realities demand immediate action:

$41 billion lost annually by U.S. companies due to bad customer experience (CallMiner)

500,000 American call center jobs eliminated through offshoring and layoffs in the last four years (Communications Workers of America)

71% of Americans believe outsourcing harms the economy (TeamStage)

Up to 70% cost savings possible through offshore outsourcing (MicroSourcing) - savings that Phonrr can match while keeping operations domestic

Game-Changing Technology, Proven Results

Phonrr delivers where offshore centers fail:

Zero language barriers : Perfect American English, every time

100% data security : All operations remain on U.S. soil

24/7 availability : No timezone complications

Instant scalability: Handle 10 or 10,000 calls seamlessly

Early adopters report transformative results:

Stock transfer agencies: Shareholder processing and service

Makering and PR Firms: Enhaced and cost effective lead qualification

International Charities: Optimized donor engagement and fundraising

Personal Injury, Criminal and Civil Law Firms: Automated complex intake processes

Strategic Roadmap to Market Dominance

Phase 1 (Q4 2025): Target Fortune 500 companies in finance, healthcare, and telecommunications

Phase 2 (Q1 2026): Launch nationwide campaign implementing our plan to work with lawmakers, including those from the Trump administration, lobbyists, and local and national business leaders to incentivize bringing call center services back to the U.S. through the current administration's AI initiatives

Phase 3 (Q2 2026): Deploy industry-specific solutions aimed at capturing 10% of the offshore market ($10 billion opportunity)

Ultimate Goal: Position Phonrr as America's answer to offshore outsourcing

As part of this initiative, we will be implementing a comprehensive strategy to engage with policymakers and business leaders who can champion legislation and incentives that make domestic AI solutions more attractive than offshore alternatives. By aligning with the Trump administration's AI initiatives, we aim to create a policy environment that accelerates the reshoring of call center operations.

"Every American knows the frustration of struggling with offshore call centers," said Trent T. Daniel, CEO of BotMakers/BioQuest. "We're ending that national embarrassment while creating American jobs and keeping American data secure."

Call to Action: American Companies and the National Movement

The joint venture seeks:

Business Leaders : Ready to cut costs while supporting American workers

Political Champions : Committed to bringing jobs back home

Media Partners : Willing to spotlight American innovation

Industry Pioneers: Prepared to lead the reshoring revolution

"This is bigger than business-it's about American economic sovereignty," Melton concluded. "We invite leaders who share our vision to contact us immediately. Together, we'll prove that American AI doesn't just compete with offshore centers-it obliterates them."

About the Joint Venture

Phonrr represents the inaugural project of Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. and BotMakers (BioQuest, Inc.), combining enterprise deployment expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to restore America's competitive edge in customer service. For more information about Phonrr, log onto phonrr.ai.



About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging leader in AI-powered software solutions and technology innovation. The company is committed to creating tools that enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and deliver tangible value to businesses and consumers worldwide.

For additional information, please visit the company's official X account at x.com/tonnerowinc . Email: info@tonnerow.com

