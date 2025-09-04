Duluth Trading Company: Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Income of $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million

Gross margin expansion from promotional reset and SG&A leverage from cost control

Net liquidity of $73.3 million with inventory down 12% vs. last year

MOUNT HOREB, Wisc., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) ("Duluth Trading" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 3, 2025.

Summary of the Second Quarter ended August 3, 2025

Net income of $1.3 million compared to net loss of $2.0 million in the prior year second quarter.

Reported EPS of $0.04; and adjusted EPS 1 of $0.03 adjusted for restructuring charges of $0.7 million, net of tax, and tax valuation allowance of ($0.9) million.

of $0.03 adjusted for restructuring charges of $0.7 million, net of tax, and tax valuation allowance of ($0.9) million. Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased $1.5 million from the prior year to $12.0 million, at 9.1% of net sales.

increased $1.5 million from the prior year to $12.0 million, at 9.1% of net sales. Cash and cash equivalents of $5.7 million with net liquidity of $73.3 million.

Inventory down $20.7 million or 12.2% vs. last year.





1See Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) to adjusted EPS in the accompanying financial tables.

2See Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Stephanie Pugliese stated, "We are encouraged by our second-quarter results, reflecting positive momentum in our turnaround efforts. Our team made notable improvements in the business including promotional reset, expense management, and inventory discipline. These efforts led to enhanced gross margin, reduced SG&A, and lower inventory levels."





Pugliese added, "While pleased with our Q2 results, we acknowledge the significant work ahead. I am dedicated to leveraging our foundational work in product sourcing, optimizing our fulfillment center network, and rationalizing our store portfolio. As we approach our peak selling season, our focus remains on simplifying the business, reducing expenses, mitigating tariff impacts, and delivering on our promise to consumers with excellence.

Looking beyond this year, I am committed to refocusing our marketing and product assortment to celebrate the self-reliant spirit of our consumers. I am confident that business simplification and a focus on Duluth Trading's core strengths will create shareholder value and ultimately restore the company to profitable growth," concluded Pugliese.

Operating Results for the second Quarter ended August 3, 2025

Net sales decreased $9.9 million, or 7.0%, to $131.7 million in the three months ended August 3, 2025 compared to $141.6 million in the three months ended July 28, 2024. Direct-to-consumer net sales decreased by 13.7% to $79.1 million due to lower traffic, partially offset by higher average order values. Retail store net sales increased by 5.3% to $52.6 million primarily driven by higher average order values.

Gross margin increased to 54.7% of net sales in the three months ended August 3, 2025, compared to 52.3% of net sales in the three months ended July 28, 2024. The increase in gross margin rate was primarily driven by an increase in average unit retail sales from reduced promotional activity coupled with an improvement in product costs from our direct to factory sourcing initiative.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $5.2 million, or 7.1%, to $68.8 million in the three months ended August 3, 2025 compared to $74.0 million in the three months ended July 28, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased to 52.2% in the three months ended August 3, 2025, compared to 52.3% in the three months ended July 28, 2024. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net sales was mainly driven by leverage on outbound shipping costs due to higher average order values coupled with a reduction in personnel and depreciation expenses.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with $5.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $56.9 million of net working capital, $32.5 million of outstanding debt on the $100.0 million revolving line of credit, and $73.3 million of net liquidity.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company is maintaining our previously issued fiscal 2025 financial guidance.

Conference Call Information

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)

Conference call replay available through September 10, 2025: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 1218574

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com





Investors can pre-register for the earnings conference call to expedite their entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator. To pre-register for the call, please visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10201637/ffa08ed499 and enter your contact information. You will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Investors can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and are available through our content-rich website, catalogs, and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com.

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"). See attached table "Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA," for a reconciliation of net income(loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended August 3, 2025, versus the three and six months ended July 28, 2024 and attached table "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EPS," for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) to adjusted EPS for the three and six months ended August 3, 2025 versus the three and six months ended July 28, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization's operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into the effectiveness of our business strategies and to compare our performance against that of peer companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring expenses, impairment expenses and an addition to our valuation allowance on our deferred tax asset that are not comparable from period to period.

The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company's management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company's GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein, including statements under the heading "Fiscal 2025 Outlook" are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "intend," "future," "budget," "goals," "potential," "continue," "design," "objective," "forecasted," "would" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025 and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading's subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of inflation and measures to control inflation on our results of operations; the prolonged effects of economic uncertainties on store and website traffic; the susceptibility of the price and availability of our merchandise to international trade conditions including tariffs; changes in U.S. and non-U.S. laws affecting the importation and taxation of goods, including imposition of unilateral tariffs on imported goods; disruptions to our distribution network, supply chains and operations; failure to effectively manage inventory levels; our ability to maintain and enhance a strong brand and sub-brand image; adapting to declines in consumer confidence, inflation and decreases in consumer spending; disruptions to our e-commerce platform; our ability to meet customer delivery time expectations; our ability to properly allocate inventory throughout our distribution network to fulfill customer demand; our failure to meet our debt covenant ratios; natural disasters, unusually adverse weather conditions, boycotts, prolonged public health crises, epidemics or pandemics and unanticipated events; generating adequate cash from our existing stores and direct sales to support our growth; the impact of changes in corporate tax regulations and sales tax; identifying and responding to new and changing customer preferences; the success of the locations in which our stores are located; effectively relying on sources for merchandise located in foreign markets; transportation delays and interruptions, including port congestion; our inability to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our suppliers and deliver merchandise to our customers; the inability to maintain the performance of our maturing store portfolio; our inability to deploy marketing tactics to strengthen brand awareness and attract new customers in a cost effective manner; our ability to successfully open new stores; effectively adapting to new challenges associated with our expansion into new geographic markets; competing effectively in an environment of intense competition or elevated promotions; our ability to adapt to significant changes in sales due to the seasonality of our business; price reductions or inventory shortages resulting from failure to purchase the appropriate amount of inventory in advance of the season in which it will be sold; the potential for further increases in price and lack of availability of raw materials; our dependence on third-party vendors to provide us with sufficient quantities of merchandise at acceptable prices; failure of our vendors and their manufacturing sources to use acceptable labor or other practices; our dependence upon key executive management or our inability to hire or retain the talent required for our business; increases in costs of fuel or other energy, transportation or utility costs and in the costs of labor and employment; failure of our information technology systems to support our current and growing business, before and after our planned upgrades; disruptions in our supply chain and fulfillment centers; our inability to protect our trademarks or other intellectual property rights; infringement on the intellectual property of third parties; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the impact of governmental laws and regulations and the outcomes of legal proceedings; our ability to secure the personal and/or financial information of our customers and employees; failure to comply with data privacy regulation; our ability to comply with the security standards for the credit card industry; our failure to maintain adequate internal controls over our financial and management systems; acquisition, disposition, and development risks; and other factors that may be disclosed in our SEC filings or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

The Company revised its prior period financial statements for an accounting correction related to sales tax collections to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that are primarily related to accrued expenses and other current liabilities, deferred taxes and retained earnings, as well as corresponding impacts to the Company's other Consolidated Financial Statements. The impacts of these revisions were not material to the Company's previously filed financial statements. These revisions relate to immaterial corrections that were identified by management and when accumulated, required a correction to the Company's previously filed financial statements.

Investor Contacts:

Heena Agrawal

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Chris Steffes

Senior Director of FP&A

Email: IR@duluthtrading.com

(Tables Follow)

***

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) August 3, 2025 February 2, 2025 July 28, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,738 $ 3,335 $ 9,787 Receivables 8,894 3,970 8,318 Income tax receivable 114 - 313 Inventory, net 148,051 166,545 168,718 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 23,135 17,781 19,722 Total current assets 185,932 191,631 206,858 Property and equipment, net 103,224 111,560 121,148 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,361 102,663 107,799 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 31,267 32,957 34,646 Available-for-sale security 4,834 4,491 4,877 Other assets, net 11,182 9,140 8,961 Deferred tax assets - - 4,320 Total assets $ 433,800 $ 452,442 $ 488,609 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 43,598 $ 73,882 $ 77,270 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,257 35,684 31,074 Income taxes payable - 65 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,147 15,534 16,027 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,616 2,541 2,450 Line of credit 32,457 - - Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1 975 931 888 Total current liabilities 129,050 128,637 127,709 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 83,638 89,222 92,275 Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 29,295 30,621 31,911 Duluth long-term debt, less current maturities - - - TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1 23,821 24,283 24,723 Deferred tax liabilities 938 - - Total liabilities 266,742 272,763 276,618 Shareholders' equity: Treasury stock (2,922 ) (2,332 ) (2,243 ) Capital stock 109,499 108,009 106,169 Retained earnings 63,689 77,721 111,538 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (272 ) (722 ) (436 ) Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 169,994 182,676 215,028 Noncontrolling interest (2,936 ) (2,997 ) (3,037 ) Total shareholders' equity 167,058 179,679 211,991 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 433,800 $ 452,442 $ 488,609

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Holdings Inc. is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.

DULUTH HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2025 July 28, 2024 August 3, 2025 July 28, 2024 Net sales $ 131,716 $ 141,619 $ 234,420 $ 258,303 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 59,697 67,623 109,046 122,683 Gross profit 72,019 73,996 125,374 135,620 Selling, general and administrative expenses 68,767 73,997 134,474 144,592 Restructuring expense 850 1,596 850 1,596 Operating income (loss) 2,402 (1,597 ) (9,950 ) (10,568 ) Interest expense 1,469 988 2,950 1,981 Other (loss) income, net (82 ) 145 (243 ) 161 Income (loss) before income taxes 851 (2,440 ) (13,143 ) (12,388 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (442 ) (470 ) 828 (2,553 ) Net income (loss) 1,293 (1,970 ) (13,971 ) (9,835 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 32 11 61 19 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 1,261 $ (1,981 ) $ (14,032 ) $ (9,854 ) Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 34,448 33,367 34,081 33,247 Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.30 ) Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 34,656 33,367 34,081 33,247 Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.30 )

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended August 3, 2025 July 28, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,971 ) $ (9,835 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,294 16,297 Stock based compensation 1,348 2,383 Deferred income taxes 938 (4,077 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 905 77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (4,924 ) (2,363 ) Income taxes receivable (114 ) 304 Inventory 18,494 (42,961 ) Prepaid expense & other current assets (3,167 ) 130 Software hosting implementation costs, net (4,103 ) (3,406 ) Trade accounts payable (30,731 ) 26,623 Income taxes payable (65 ) - Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (2,495 ) (1,570 ) Other assets (177 ) (2 ) Noncash lease impacts 332 1,348 Net cash used in operating activities (24,436 ) (17,052 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,572 ) (3,183 ) Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 107 97 Net cash used in investing activities (3,465 ) (3,086 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 76,247 40,500 Payments on line of credit (43,790 ) (40,500 ) Payments on TRI long term debt (454 ) (412 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,251 ) (1,521 ) Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares (590 ) (505 ) Other 142 206 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 30,304 (2,232 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,403 (22,370 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,335 32,157 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,738 $ 9,787 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,950 $ 1,981 Income taxes paid $ - $ 125 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 1,801 $ 1,459

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three and Six Months Ended August 3, 2025 and July 28, 2024

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2025 July 28, 2024 August 3, 2025 July 28, 2024 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 1,293 $ (1,970 ) $ (13,971 ) $ (9,835 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,545 8,046 13,294 16,297 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 1,111 1,292 2,240 2,462 Interest expense 1,469 988 2,950 1,981 Income tax (benefit) expense (442 ) (470 ) 828 (2,553 ) EBITDA $ 9,976 $ 7,886 $ 5,341 $ 8,352 Long-term incentive expense 1,173 1,011 1,466 2,383 Impairment expense - - 549 - Restructuring expense 850 1,596 850 1,596 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,999 $ 10,493 $ 8,206 $ 12,331

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EPS

For the Three and Six Months Ended August 3, 2025 and July 28, 2024

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 3, 2025 July 28, 2024 August 3, 2025 July 28, 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Amount Per share Amount Per share Amount Per share Amount Per share Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 1,261 $ 0.04 $ (1,981 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (14,032 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (9,854 ) $ (0.30 ) Plus: Restructuring expenses 850 0.03 1,596 0.05 850 0.02 1,596 0.05 Plus: Impairment expenses - - - - 549 0.02 - - Income tax effect of adjustments1 (196 ) (0.01 ) (367 ) (0.01 ) (322 ) (0.01 ) (367 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income (loss) before tax valuation allowance 1,915 0.06 (752 ) (0.02 ) (12,955 ) (0.38 ) (8,625 ) (0.26 ) Plus: Tax valuation allowance (854 ) (0.03 ) - - 3,260 0.10 - - Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 1,061 $ 0.03 $ (752 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (9,695 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (8,625 ) $ (0.26 )

1Restructuring and impairment expenses are net of tax using the Company's estimated 23% tax rate

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d0730ac-7302-4ad5-a8e1-fa85e3cd6a60