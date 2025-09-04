Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 13:50 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Investment Banking Association: NIBA's 151st Investment Conference to be held Sept. 16-17, 2025 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / The National Investment Banking Association ("NIBA") is hosting its 151st Investment Conference on Sept. 16-17, 2025, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

NIBA conferences are industry flagship events in the financial services sector owing to their in-demand offerings and highly professional events optimized for productivity, innovation, and synergistic collaboration.

At the upcoming 151st Investment Conference, attendees will include registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker-dealers, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers, investors, and industry service providers.

Registration details for the upcoming event can be found at the following link: https://nibanet.org/attendee-registration-and-information/

During the conference, participating companies will deliver concise 10-minute elevator pitches to seasoned investment professionals, providing an overview of current business operations, exciting sector opportunities, barriers to entry, potential challenges, and roadmaps to success. These presentations will be followed by insightful 1-on-1 meetings which enable investors to delve deeper into companies of interest while parties can assess potential compatibility for lasting partnerships.

Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director, said, "Now in our fifth decade, we at NIBA are very proud of our impactful work in fostering partnerships between seasoned investors and management teams. NIBA has been instrumental in helping companies to navigate in a variety of business environments. We look forward to interacting with attendees at the conference and further strengthening cross-industry bonds."

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)
Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 150 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry.

NIBA's network has a 40-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $100 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies, are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million and represent over 60 key industries.

Event Contact:
National Investment Banking Association
422 Chesterfield Road
Bogart, GA 30622
706.208.9620 Office
emily@nibanet.org
https://nibanet.org

SOURCE: National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nibas-151st-investment-conference-to-be-held-sept.-16-17-2025-in-1068607

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.