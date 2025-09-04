National Investment Banking Association: NIBA's 151st Investment Conference to be held Sept. 16-17, 2025 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / The National Investment Banking Association ("NIBA") is hosting its 151st Investment Conference on Sept. 16-17, 2025, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

NIBA conferences are industry flagship events in the financial services sector owing to their in-demand offerings and highly professional events optimized for productivity, innovation, and synergistic collaboration.

At the upcoming 151st Investment Conference, attendees will include registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker-dealers, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers, investors, and industry service providers.

Registration details for the upcoming event can be found at the following link: https://nibanet.org/attendee-registration-and-information/

During the conference, participating companies will deliver concise 10-minute elevator pitches to seasoned investment professionals, providing an overview of current business operations, exciting sector opportunities, barriers to entry, potential challenges, and roadmaps to success. These presentations will be followed by insightful 1-on-1 meetings which enable investors to delve deeper into companies of interest while parties can assess potential compatibility for lasting partnerships.

Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director, said, "Now in our fifth decade, we at NIBA are very proud of our impactful work in fostering partnerships between seasoned investors and management teams. NIBA has been instrumental in helping companies to navigate in a variety of business environments. We look forward to interacting with attendees at the conference and further strengthening cross-industry bonds."

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 150 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry.

NIBA's network has a 40-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $100 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies, are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million and represent over 60 key industries.

