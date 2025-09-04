Brunswick Exploration Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun drilling at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The drill program will target the Anais lithium discovery, located 22 kilometers east and along strike from Rio Tinto's Galaxy project and BRW's Anatacau West project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Beyond our favorable results in Greenland, we continue to advance our portfolio of assets in Quebec. We expect to complete our maiden resource estimate at Mirage in Q4 and, now, have begun an exciting new drill program at Anatacau Main, one of our first Canadian lithium discoveries. Our previous work at the neighbouring Anatacau West project demonstrated that mineralization is immediately contiguous east of the Galaxy Lithium project. Importantly, we believe the Anais showing also possesses the same structural context and similar geological features to the Galaxy Lithium project."

Anatacau Main Overview

Brunswick Exploration expects to drill between 1,000 and 1,500 meters comprised of 10 inclined holes at an average length of 150 meters each. The first five drill holes are collared on the Anais discovery made by the BRW team in 2023, which consists of several parallel pegmatite dykes with visible spodumene mineralization. The largest dyke found to date is exposed over a 15 m wide by 100 m long outcrop (see press release dated July 13, 2023).

Figure 1: Anatacau Main Project Location





The Anatacau Main project is straddled by a large-scale E-W deformation corridor, hosting Rio Tinto's Galaxy Lithium project where mineralization is constrained to multiple extensional lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes (see figure 1). This corridor runs through both the Anatacau West and Anatacau Main projects. Combined, BRW controls over 30 km of favorable structure, with potential for more lithium discoveries with the area immediately surrounding the Anais showing being most prospective.

The drilling will be ground supported and operated from the Company's neighbouring camp. It is easily accessible from the paved Billy Diamond Highway, located approximately 21 km east of the "KM 381" rest stop that can provide accommodation, catering, fuel and power. This drilling program is partially financed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests of the Quebec Government, up to a maximum amount of $293,273. Brunswick Exploration would like to thank the Quebec Government for its initiative to support the mining exploration industry and continued advancement of critical and strategic minerals projects.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Francois Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing its extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

