OTC Markets Group Welcomes Verusa Holding Anonim Sirketi to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Verusa Holding Anonim Sirketi (Borsa Istanbul: VERUS; OTCQX: VRSHF), a Turkish private equity and venture capital investment company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Verusa Holding Anonim Sirketi begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VRSHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Verusa Holding Anonim Sirketi

Founded in 2006, Verusa Holding A.S. is a Türkiye-based private equity company. The Group strategically invests in high-growth sectors such as renewable energy, mining, chemicals, and technology, with the objective of enhancing efficiency, profitability, and creating sustainable long-term value.

Through its investments, Verusa Holding contributes to the Turkish economy, employment, and all its stakeholders, while focusing on driving operational efficiency and profitability.

Listed on Borsa Istanbul's Yildiz Pazar since 2013, Verusa Holding provides investors with transparent access to a diversified and growth-oriented portfolio. The Group also has four publicly traded subsidiaries operating in renewable energy, chemicals, technology, and venture capital, all of which are listed on Borsa Istanbul.

Committed to economic growth, employment, and sustainability, Verusa Holding upholds strong ethical, social, and environmental values. With subsidiaries spread across Türkiye and operations with global reach, the Company continues to generate a lasting impact both domestically and internationally.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com