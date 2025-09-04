American Tungsten Corp.: American Tungsten Progresses its IMA Mine Rehabilitation

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") American Tungsten is pleased to provide an operational update, as it advances its vision to capitalize on the growing demand for domestic critical minerals. The Company continues its rehabilitation of the portals and adits at its IMA Mine site, laying a safe and environmentally sustainable foundation for its future drill program.

IMA Mine Rehabilitation Progress:

Advanced rehabilitation of the Zero Level access tunnel, now totalling 55 feet of tunnel measured from the portal entrance;

Widened and improved the access road leading up to the Zero Level portal following removal of the legacy water tank;

Enhanced site safety measures and accessibility with new gate at portal entrance and continued site clean up; and

Worked transparently and collaboratively with MSHA, to provide access to our site and safety plans.

"I am extremely pleased to share American Tungsten's progress on the revitalization of the IMA Mine. Our team is laying the groundwork for a modern, secure, and highly productive underground operation, with a keen focus on safety, transparency and regulatory excellence. We remain committed to fast-tracking this program, and look forward to providing further updates," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten.

Corporate Update:

The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 4,099,481 stock options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company exercisable at a price of $1.10 per common share for a period of three (3) years to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold.

The Company will provide an investor update via an upcoming live webinar on Thursday, September 4th @ 1 PM ET / 10 AM withRadius Research - Investments

Webinar Details:

Date and Time: Thursday, September 4th @ 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT Public Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9017562349237/WN__c1-lJHEQyeu-tiIPBkwyQ Panelist(s): Ali Haji - CEO



Zero level portal gate.

Zero level portal gate.



Bobcat entering Zero level portal.

Bobcat entering Zero level portal.



About the IMA Mine Project:

The IMA Mine is an advanced, readily-permittable, past producing tungsten-molybdenum property situated in the Idaho porphyry belt on private-patented mining claims. American Tungsten has an immediate opportunity to restore production at a strong identified silver and molybdenum-bearing intrusion target in the favourable jurisdiction of Idaho.

For further updates, visit www.americantungstencorp.com or investor relations, Joanna Longo at ir@americantungstencorp.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

