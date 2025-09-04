Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Leading software development agency Designli has announced the release of its new company manifesto.

Crafted as a forward-looking framework, the manifesto captures the agency's philosophy for building software that empowers non-technical SaaS and startup founders to launch, validate, and scale with confidence.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/264940_0d8be86b945879b2_001full.jpg

The manifesto reflects years of experience helping non-technical founders reduce the risk of their ventures by combining product strategy, agile development, and an emphasis on usability.

Central to this approach is Designli's Hypothesis-Driven Development methodology, which grounds every feature in real user insights and strategic validation.

By eliminating guesswork, this process ensures products are built with clarity, focus, and measurable impact.

The company also emphasizes its use of AI as a copilot and as a tool that enhances the expertise of its technical teams through efficiency, creativity, and precision in product development.

"Our manifesto isn't just words, it's a commitment. A commitment to sit on the same side of the table as the founders we partner with. To build not as vendors delivering tasks, but as teammates invested in outcomes. And to make sure every product decision we guide is not only technically sound, but also rooted in what matters most: helping founders grow their business," said Designli CEO Keith Shields.

For early-stage founders navigating product development, the manifesto underscores the company's commitment to bridging the technical gap and ensuring that ideas are translated into market-ready solutions.

To read the full Designli Manifesto, visit https://designli.co/manifesto.

About Designli

Designli helps non-technical SaaS and startup founders build and scale custom software with clarity, confidence, and peace of mind. They provide full-time, founder-aligned product teams that speak both code and human. Whether you're starting from scratch or recovering from a messy build, Designli guides you through every stage from prototyping and custom development to long-term product strategy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264940

SOURCE: DesignRush