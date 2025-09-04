Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103), is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 18, 2025 at the St. Regis Toronto. Dr. Richard Lu, President & CEO of PowerBank will be presenting on the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy.

"We're excited to be part of the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit," said Dr. Lu, "This event brings together a high-caliber group of investors and innovators. It's an ideal platform for us to showcase our progress and share our vision for what's next as we continue building long-term value for our shareholders."

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 will bring together over 20 high-growth companies and a curated group of institutional and retail investors for a dynamic day of strategic networking and insight-sharing. The program features keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, and focused 1-on-1 meetings, all designed to connect investors with compelling opportunities and provide actionable market intelligence.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register to be considered for an invitation to this exclusive, invite-only event: here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. The firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. ArcStone's strategic partnership with Kingswood US enhances its ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to the clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US, part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. We offer comprehensive investment banking, wealth management and equity research solutions, along with a comprehensive suite of solutions to support financial advisors.

About PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. To learn more about PowerBank, please visit www.powerbankcorp.com.

